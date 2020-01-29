Mi 10 Pro Spotted in MIUI 11 Code With 66W Fast Charging Support

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro has been in the rumour mill for a while now, and a bit of fresh code digging lends more weight to the claims of a probable launch of the Pro variant alongside the Mi 10 flagship. The Mi 10 Pro has been spotted in a recent MIUI 11 update code, and it also reiterates that the phone will support 66W fast charging support. The Pro variant has been earlier tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery, a 108-megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and run on MIUI 11 software.

XDA Developer's kacskrz has discovered Mi 10 series codenames in the code of MIUI 11 v20.1.6. This is nothing but the nightly build for the Redmi K30 5G released on January 16, and this update reportedly suggests that the codename M2001J2C is associated with Mi 10, and M2001J1C is associated with Mi 10 Pro. The code also suggests that the M2001J1C supports 66W fast charging support, corroborating with previous reports. The model numbers are almost similar to what has been spotted on Russia's EEC and China's CCC certification sites, and the new MIUI 11 code digging reiterates the possible arrival of the Mi 10 Pro.

Mi 10 Pro's existence was also confirmed by Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin via a Weibo post where he suggested that the successor of the Mi 9 Pro will be the Mi 10 Pro. Leaks suggest that the Mi 10 Pro may be priced starting at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,900) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) may be priced at 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Rumoured MI 10 Pro specifications include 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. It is tipped to run on Android 10-based MIUI 11, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wireless charging support, apart from the 66W fast charging support.