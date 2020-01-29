Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Pro Spotted in MIUI 11 Code With 66W Fast Charging Support

Mi 10 series codenames have been discovered in the code of MIUI 11 v20.1.6. The codename M2001J2C is reportedly associated with Mi 10, and M2001J1C is associated with Mi 10 Pro.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 17:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Pro Spotted in MIUI 11 Code With 66W Fast Charging Support

Mi 10 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Mi 10 flagship phone

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Pro is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 3,799
  • The code reiterates that the phone support supports 66W fast charging
  • Mi 10 Pro is reported to sport a 108-megapixel quad camera setup

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro has been in the rumour mill for a while now, and a bit of fresh code digging lends more weight to the claims of a probable launch of the Pro variant alongside the Mi 10 flagship. The Mi 10 Pro has been spotted in a recent MIUI 11 update code, and it also reiterates that the phone will support 66W fast charging support. The Pro variant has been earlier tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery, a 108-megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and run on MIUI 11 software.

XDA Developer's kacskrz has discovered Mi 10 series codenames in the code of MIUI 11 v20.1.6. This is nothing but the nightly build for the Redmi K30 5G released on January 16, and this update reportedly suggests that the codename M2001J2C is associated with Mi 10, and M2001J1C is associated with Mi 10 Pro. The code also suggests that the M2001J1C supports 66W fast charging support, corroborating with previous reports. The model numbers are almost similar to what has been spotted on Russia's EEC and China's CCC certification sites, and the new MIUI 11 code digging reiterates the possible arrival of the Mi 10 Pro.

Mi 10 Pro's existence was also confirmed by Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin via a Weibo post where he suggested that the successor of the Mi 9 Pro will be the Mi 10 Pro. Leaks suggest that the Mi 10 Pro may be priced starting at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,900) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) may be priced at 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Rumoured MI 10 Pro specifications include 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. It is tipped to run on Android 10-based MIUI 11, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wireless charging support, apart from the 66W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
WhatsApp Reported a Dozen Security Vulnerabilities in 2019, US Database Reveals
Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Get Certified; India Launch Suggested Through BIS Certification

Related Stories

Mi 10 Pro Spotted in MIUI 11 Code With 66W Fast Charging Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief's Copy-Cat Barb
  3. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Motorola Seems to Have 'Blackjack' Phone in the Works
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  8. Realme C3 Launch Set for February 6 in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar With 3D Sound Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Said to Use Secondary Camera for Recording 8K Videos, Applying Zoom Effect
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Get Certified; India Launch Suggested Through BIS Certification
  3. Mi 10 Pro Spotted in MIUI 11 Code With 66W Fast Charging Support
  4. WhatsApp Reported a Dozen Security Vulnerabilities in 2019, US Database Reveals
  5. Apple Active Devices Grow to 1.5 Billion, iOS 13 Adoption Rises to 70 Percent, iPadOS to 57 Percent
  6. Coronavirus: MWC 2020 Barcelona to Go Ahead Despite China Virus Spread, Says GSMA
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  8. Google Announces $1 Million Grant for Promoting News Literacy in India
  9. Coronavirus: China Science Database Scraps Paywall to Aid Virus Battle
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Infinity-O Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.