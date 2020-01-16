Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 10 Launch Rumoured for Early February; Purported Listing of Mi 10 Pro Surfaces on Russia’s EEC

Mi 10 Launch Rumoured for Early February; Purported Listing of Mi 10 Pro Surfaces on Russia’s EEC

Xiaomi may compete strongly against Samsung by launching Mi 10 series close to the schedule of Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Launch Rumoured for Early February; Purported Listing of Mi 10 Pro Surfaces on Russia’s EEC

Mi 10 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 10 series will consist of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi confirmed both models in the recent past
  • Mi 10 Pro has purportedly surfaced on EEC database

Mi 10 series launch is now being rumoured for early February. Xiaomi last month confirmed the existence of the new series, which will include the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Separately, a listing of purportedly of the Mi 10 Pro has surfaced on the database of Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to indicate its launch in some European markets apart from the debut in China. Xiaomi is also likely to launch the Mi 10 series in India under its strategy to make the Mi brand a distinctive entity.

A Chinese tipster has suggested the launch schedule of the Mi 10 series through a post on Weibo. Although the source doesn't reveal any specifics, the suggested February launch hints that Xiaomi may want to give a tough fight to Samsung that is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 to launch the anticipated Galaxy S20 models.

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 last month, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 10 will be based on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC and will be coming “very soon.” Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin also recently announced that the Mi 9 Pro will get the Mi 10 Pro as its successor.

While Xiaomi has confirmed both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, it is yet to provide details about the new offerings. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has suggested that both phones will have quad rear cameras and three distinct configurations along with up to 12GB of RAM.

The database of the EEC in Russia has purportedly suggested development of the Mi 10 Pro for the European market carrying model number M2001J2G. It doesn't provide any details around the specifications of the smartphone. However, it does show that the new Xiaomi phone has received a certification by the EEC. The listing carries January 13 as the publication date.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore first spotted the EEC listing and suggested its link with the Mi 10 Pro. Gadgets 360 was independently able to verify its existence on the EEC database. It isn't clear whether it's associated with the Mi 10 Pro or a new Xiaomi phone altogether, though.

The surfaced model number M2001J2G appears to similar to the model numbers M2001J2E/C and M2001J1E/C that were believed to be associated with two new Xiaomi phones and spotted first on China's 3C certification website in November last year. The 3C certification had suggested 5G support on both unannounced Xiaomi phones along with 30W fast charging support. The phone carrying model number M2001J2E also recently surfaced on TENAA with support for non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) networks.

We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the development and will update this space when we hear back.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon's $1-Billion Investment in India No Big Favour, Says Piyush Goyal
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea of Telcos Seeking Review of Verdict on Recovery of Past Dues

Related Stories

Mi 10 Launch Rumoured for Early February; Purported Listing of Mi 10 Pro Surfaces on Russia’s EEC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  4. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  5. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched at Rs. 19,990: Highlights
  7. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Xiaomi to Bring Premium Offerings to India in 2020 Under Mi Brand
  10. Poco X2 Tipped to Debut With Android 10, 8GB RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. PewDiePie Posts His 'Final Video', Takes a Break From YouTube
  2. Supreme Court Dismisses Plea of Telcos Seeking Review of Verdict on Recovery of Past Dues
  3. Mi 10 Launch Rumoured for Early February; Purported Listing of Mi 10 Pro Surfaces on Russia’s EEC
  4. Amazon's $1-Billion Investment in India No Big Favour, Says Piyush Goyal
  5. Lava Z71 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. 25 Android Apps With Nearly 600 Million Installs Found Fleecing Users on Google Play: Sophos
  7. iPhones Can Now Service as Physical Google Security Keys for 2FA
  8. Bose to Close Retail Stores in North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan
  9. Poco X2 Appears to Be in the Works, Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications
  10. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Offers Discounts on OnePlus 7T Pro, iPhone XR, Galaxy M30, Redmi Note 8, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.