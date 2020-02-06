Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability, Confirmed to Pack LPDDR5 RAM

Mi 10 will debut as the world’s first flagship to pack LPDDR5 RAM module.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability, Confirmed to Pack LPDDR5 RAM

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are tipped to debut on February 13

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are tipped to pack a 108-megapixel camera
  • The Mi 10’s camera samples tease an impressive zoom range
  • LPDDR5 RAM modules promise better performance and power efficiency

Xiaomi's Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagships duo is all set for prime time and is tipped to go official later this month. In the days leading up to the launch, the company's executives have started teasing the Mi 10's capabilities and have started dropping bits of information about their internals. The first one comes in the form of camera samples, that tease the zooming capabilities of Mi 10's imaging hardware. Separately, two senior Xiaomi executives have also confirmed that the Mi 10 series phones will pack the faster LPDDR5 RAM modules.

Starting with the camera samples, they were shared on Weibo by Xiaomi's Vice President and Redmi Brand's General Manager, Lu Weibing. While Weibing did not name-drop the Mi 10, his replies to comments mentioning the upcoming flagship clearly hint that the device being teased is none other than a Mi 10 series phone. As for the camera samples, they show an impressive zoom and focusing range. However, it is not clear if the zoomed-in photo is just a crop of a high-resolution 108-megapixel image, as per rumours, or if it was captured using a telephoto lens with optical zoom capability.

Xiaomi's Vice President, Lin Bin, and chief Lei Jun separately shared a Weibo post confirming that the Mi 10 will be the world's first phone to come with LPDDR5 RAM module. LPDDR5 chip is said to boost the data access speed by 50 percent and reduces power consumption by 20 percent. It is also claimed to be tailor-made for AI and 5G applications.

The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are tipped to break cover on February 13 and will reportedly go on sale soon after. The two phones are said to pack a 108-megapixel main camera, which most likely employs Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Both the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, with the Mi 10 Pro touted to pair it with a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Support

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability, Confirmed to Pack LPDDR5 RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Review
  2. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. Realme 6 Pro Gets Certified, Tipping an Imminent Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Live Image Give Us First Real Look at Its Cameras
  9. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel Surround Sound Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability, Confirmed to Pack LPDDR5 RAM
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack 4,700mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Support
  4. Bengaluru to Be PVR Cinemas’ Fourth IMAX With Laser City in India
  5. Coronavirus Outbreak: Prices of Memory Chips, Display Panels to Shoot Up
  6. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to Step Down After 11 Years, Says Time Is Right
  7. Pablo Escobar's Brother Launches a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Buy It?
  8. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple Supplier’s iPhone Assembly Workers to Be Quarantined
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Teased, Will Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery
  10. In Alibaba's Hometown, a Grim Message: 'Don't Go Out'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.