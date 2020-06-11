Technology News
Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update Soon: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s announcement comes hours after Android 11 Beta 1 update was released for Pixel phones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 June 2020 18:38 IST
Android 11 beta update brings system-wide chat bubbles

Highlights
  • Xiaomi announced its participation in Android 11 beta via Twitter
  • Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will both get Android 11 beta 1 soon
  • Android 11 brings more granulated app permission controls

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones are all set to receive the Android 11 Beta 1 soon. This new development comes right after Google released Android 11 beta for Pixel phones. In 2018, Google expanded the beta programme to support non-Pixel and non-Nexus devices, and a handful of phones from OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi participated in the Android beta programme. In 2019, Xiaomi Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, and Mi Mix 3G were some of the phones to participate in Android Q beta. This year, Xiaomi has announced its participation again, and the Mi 10 series looks to be joining the party.

Xiaomi announced via its MIUI Twitter handle that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones are all set to receive the Android 11 Beta 1 update soon. There is no exact timeline for when the update will roll out, but the company should announce it soon. The Chinese giant hasn't detailed on how Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro users can enrol for the beta updates either. All of this information should be available to interested users in the near future. It is important to note that beta releases normally include bugs, and if you use the Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro as your daily driver, we recommend against downloading the test software.

Even Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Android 11 beta update will be available for Mi 10 India users. He notes that users should follow the Xiaomi India and MIUI India handles for more updates regarding update registration and rollout. 

Android 11 beta new features include chat bubbles, improved media controls, and improved control over sensitive permissions, among other things. Chat bubbles, similar to what we've previously seen with apps like Facebook Messenger, have been integrated into the operating system. This would help users respond to conversations without having to switch between the current app and the messaging app. Android 11 Beta 1 also brings a new power button menu that gives users the ability to access their connected devices more easily. More granulated control over apps permissions has also been introduced, given the rise in phishing and hacking. Users will be able to give apps a one-time access to microphone, camera, or location and the app will request for access again when it is used the next time.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Very good performance
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Speedy face recognition
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick
  • Gets hot easily
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Android 11, Android 11 Beta
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Reportedly Seen on EEC Database, iMac 2020 Spotted As Well

Comment
 
 

