Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update Soon: Xiaomi

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones are all set to receive the Android 11 Beta 1 soon. This new development comes right after Google released Android 11 beta for Pixel phones. In 2018, Google expanded the beta programme to support non-Pixel and non-Nexus devices, and a handful of phones from OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi participated in the Android beta programme. In 2019, Xiaomi Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, and Mi Mix 3G were some of the phones to participate in Android Q beta. This year, Xiaomi has announced its participation again, and the Mi 10 series looks to be joining the party.

Xiaomi announced via its MIUI Twitter handle that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones are all set to receive the Android 11 Beta 1 update soon. There is no exact timeline for when the update will roll out, but the company should announce it soon. The Chinese giant hasn't detailed on how Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro users can enrol for the beta updates either. All of this information should be available to interested users in the near future. It is important to note that beta releases normally include bugs, and if you use the Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro as your daily driver, we recommend against downloading the test software.

Even Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Android 11 beta update will be available for Mi 10 India users. He notes that users should follow the Xiaomi India and MIUI India handles for more updates regarding update registration and rollout.

Android 11 beta new features include chat bubbles, improved media controls, and improved control over sensitive permissions, among other things. Chat bubbles, similar to what we've previously seen with apps like Facebook Messenger, have been integrated into the operating system. This would help users respond to conversations without having to switch between the current app and the messaging app. Android 11 Beta 1 also brings a new power button menu that gives users the ability to access their connected devices more easily. More granulated control over apps permissions has also been introduced, given the rise in phishing and hacking. Users will be able to give apps a one-time access to microphone, camera, or location and the app will request for access again when it is used the next time.

