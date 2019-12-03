Technology News
Mi 10 Pro’s Existence Confirmed By Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin

Co-founder Lin Bin has commented on his own Weibo post suggesting that the successor of the Mi 9 Pro will be the Mi 10 Pro.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 13:00 IST
Mi 9 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 9 Pro 5G was launched in September this year
  • Lin Bin has now confirmed the successor Mi 10 Pro
  • There’s no word on its launch or other details as of now

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is now in the works if company co-founder Lin Bin's latest Weibo post is to be believed. Bin endorsed a Mi fan's post about the Mi 10 Pro, indicating that it will be a successor to Mi 9 Pro. This is the first time the company has confirmed the existence of the Mi 10 Pro, hinting at a launch in the future. Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G was launched in China in September, and now reports of the successor in the works have started to come in.

As mentioned, Bin seconded a Mi fan's reply about Mi 10 Pro to his Weibo post, in turn indicating that the successor of the Mi 9 Pro will be the Mi 10 Pro. He reveals little else about the phone apart from its upcoming existence, and its name. The phone should see an upgrade in camera, processor, and design. Of course, nothing is confirmed for now.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 Pro 5G in China few months ago, and its key features include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, triple rear camera support, 40W fast charging, MIUI 11, and vapour chamber cooling support.

Xiaomi is currently gearing up to reveal the Redmi K30 series on December 10. The Redmi K30 is expected to launch in 4G and 5G variants, and the standard 4G variant is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.66-inch full-HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Moreover, it will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. There's expected to be a new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor on board, and a dual hole-punch display is expected up front.

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Mi 9 Pro, Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi, Mi 10 Pro Launch
Tasneem Akolawala
