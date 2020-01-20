Technology News
Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked

The latest rumour corroborates an earlier rumour that claimed the early February launch of the Mi 10 series.

20 January 2020
Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi 10 appears to carry the design legacy of Mi Mix Alpha with a similar vertical strip at the back

Highlights
  • Mi 10 official-looking teaser image has been circulated on Weibo
  • The image suggests the back of the Xiaomi phone
  • Mi 10 Pro 5G live images hint at 108-megapixel primary camera

Mi 10 launch date is now being suggested for February 11. An official-looking teaser image has surfaced online that suggests the release date of the upcoming Xiaomi flagship. The image also hints that the Mi 10 would have a design similar to that of the Mi Mix Alpha, the concept phone that was unveiled last year. Separately, some live images suggesting the design of the Mi 10 Pro 5G have been released by a Chinese tipster. The images show a hole-punch display as well as a quad rear camera setup.

The purported teaser image of the Mi 10 has been circulated on Weibo. The image suggests that the phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC would debut as early as February 11. This corroborates an earlier rumour that claimed the early February launch of the Mi 10 series.

Alongside suggesting the launch date, the teaser image hints at the design of the Mi 10. The image shows the back of the phone that appears to have a vertical strip featuring the quad rear camera setup -- looking similar to the rear panel of the Mi Mix Alpha. However, unlike the Mi Mix Alpha that has a wrap-around display, the Mi 10 from the leaked image appears to have regular back panel and a curved display at the front.

In addition to the purported teaser image, some live images of the Mi 10 Pro 5G have surfaced on Weibo. The live images suggest a hole-punch display on the new Mi-series flagship. The smartphone is also appears to carry model number M2001J1C, which we first saw on China's 3C in late November with 66W charger.

mi 10 pro 5g leaked live images weibo Mi 10 Pro 5G

Mi 10 Pro 5G purported images have surfaced on Weibo
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The bottom of the Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked in the live images shows a loudspeaker grille, USB Type-C port, SIM card compartment, and a microphone. At the side, the phone has an additional loudspeaker grille and two microphones that would be provided for noise cancellation.

Further, the tipster leaking the live images of the Xiaomi shows an adapter with 65W charging support. The one of the images also have a watermark that reads, “108MP QUAD CAMERA.” It could be a hint at the 108-megapixel primary camera on the Mi 10 Pro.

A retail box that seems to be of the Mi 10 Pro 5G has also been leaked. The box highlights Hi-Res audio support on the new Xiaomi phone. Moreover, the tipster claims that the Mi 10 Pro 5G will go on sale in China on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Considering the fresh rumours, we expect that Xiaomi would soon officially reveal the launch date of the Mi 10 series that it confirmed last month.

