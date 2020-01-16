Mi 10, the next-generation flagship by Xiaomi that is speculated to debut sometime next month, has purportedly been leaked in a couple of live images. The images give a glimpse at what we would see from the Chinese company this year in terms of its new premium offering. The Mi 10 will debut alongside the Mi 10 Pro. Both new Xiaomi phones will offer 5G support, the company confirmed in the recent past. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 last month, Xiaomi announced that the Mi 10 will be amongst the first few smartphones to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is designed for premium mobile devices.

The live images of the Mi 10 have been leaked by an Instagram user techdroider. One of the leaked images suggest that the phone sports a curved-edge display along with a hole-punch design. The front panel of the handset looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Also, the image suggests that there is MIUI 11.0.2.

At the back, the leaked image suggests that Mi 10 would include a quad rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash module. There is also a shiny, gradient back finish along with a Xiaomi logo vertically placed at the bottom of the rear panel.

The latest leak isn't in line with a screen protector suggesting the design of the Mi 10 a few days back. The screen protector hinted at a full-screen experience -- without any hole-punch design or a notch. However, it is likely that Xiaomi would consider that experience of the Mi 10 Pro to give a distinctive look and feel between the two Mi 10-series phones.

Since Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any specifics around the Mi 10, except revealing its chip details, it is safe to consider the latest revelation with a pinch of salt.

Mi 10 specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the rumour mill, the Mi 10 will come with an over 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to have the quad rear camera setup with a Sony IMX686 primary sensor, along with a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. Further, it is said to have 30x digital zoom and packs a 4,500mAh battery with a triple fast charging technology that will bring 40W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging, and 10 reverse wireless charging.