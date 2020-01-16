Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Live Images Purportedly Leaked Online, Suggest a Hole-Punch Display

Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 10 alongside Mi 10 Pro in the coming future.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Live Images Purportedly Leaked Online, Suggest a Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: Instagram/ techdroider

Mi 10 appears to come with a curved-edge display

Highlights
  • Mi 10 purported images have been leaked on Instagram
  • Xiaomi appears to offer a new gradient back design
  • Mi 10 is expected to launch sometime next month

Mi 10, the next-generation flagship by Xiaomi that is speculated to debut sometime next month, has purportedly been leaked in a couple of live images. The images give a glimpse at what we would see from the Chinese company this year in terms of its new premium offering. The Mi 10 will debut alongside the Mi 10 Pro. Both new Xiaomi phones will offer 5G support, the company confirmed in the recent past. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 last month, Xiaomi announced that the Mi 10 will be amongst the first few smartphones to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is designed for premium mobile devices.

The live images of the Mi 10 have been leaked by an Instagram user techdroider. One of the leaked images suggest that the phone sports a curved-edge display along with a hole-punch design. The front panel of the handset looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Also, the image suggests that there is MIUI 11.0.2.

At the back, the leaked image suggests that Mi 10 would include a quad rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash module. There is also a shiny, gradient back finish along with a Xiaomi logo vertically placed at the bottom of the rear panel.

The latest leak isn't in line with a screen protector suggesting the design of the Mi 10 a few days back. The screen protector hinted at a full-screen experience -- without any hole-punch design or a notch. However, it is likely that Xiaomi would consider that experience of the Mi 10 Pro to give a distinctive look and feel between the two Mi 10-series phones.

Since Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any specifics around the Mi 10, except revealing its chip details, it is safe to consider the latest revelation with a pinch of salt.

Mi 10 specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the rumour mill, the Mi 10 will come with an over 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to have the quad rear camera setup with a Sony IMX686 primary sensor, along with a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. Further, it is said to have 30x digital zoom and packs a 4,500mAh battery with a triple fast charging technology that will bring 40W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging, and 10 reverse wireless charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10 specifications, Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme 5i January OTA Update Brings December 2019 Security Patch, Camera Fixes
Dibakar Banerjee’s Netflix Movie, Freedom, Casts Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, 6 Others

Related Stories

Mi 10 Live Images Purportedly Leaked Online, Suggest a Hole-Punch Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi to Bring Premium Offerings to India in 2020 Under Mi Brand
  3. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  5. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  6. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium Now Available for Download
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  8. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  9. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Price in India Slashed
#Latest Stories
  1. Dibakar Banerjee’s Netflix Movie, Freedom, Casts Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, 6 Others
  2. Mi 10 Live Images Purportedly Leaked Online, Suggest a Hole-Punch Display
  3. Realme 5i January OTA Update Brings December 2019 Security Patch, Camera Fixes
  4. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium Now Available for Download on Windows, macOS Devices
  5. Oppo F15 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon at Launch Today: Live Updates
  6. Vu Cinema TV Range Launched in India, Featuring 4K and Dolby Vision Starting at Rs. 26,999
  7. Netflix Announces 3 Indian Movies, From Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Vikramaditya Motwane
  8. Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Brain Freeze: Russian Firm Offers Path to Immortality for a Fee
  10. Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.