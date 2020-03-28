Mi 10 Lite 5G has been launched as the most affordable 5G smartphone by Xiaomi. The new model comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. This is unlike the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones, both of which pack a hole-punch display design. However, similar to its higher-end siblings, the Mi 10 Lite 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also has a gradient-finish back panel and 5G support. The Mi 10 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Mi 10 Lite price, availability details

The Mi 10 Lite 5G price is set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200). The smartphone will be available for purchase in European markets starting early May in four distinct colour options. However, availability details for the India market are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the Mi 10 Lite 5G, Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in Europe. The Mi 10 comes with a starting price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,800) for the 8GB +128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,200). In contrast, the Mi 10 Pro carries a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were unveiled in China last month with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,200). The Mi 10 was also set to launch in India on March 31. However, the company recently postponed the launch due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to limit the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Mi 10 Lite specifications, features

The Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with the waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Details about the RAM and storage capacity aren't revealed, though. The smartphone has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also comes preloaded with features such as Night mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,160mAh battery on the Mi 10 Lite 5G that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Quick Charge 3.5. Besides, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.