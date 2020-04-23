Technology News
Mi 10 Lite 5G China Variant Will Come With AMOLED Display and OIS, Colour Options Confirmed

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 Lite 5G in China on April 27.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 April 2020 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi 10 Lite 5G or the Mi 10 Youth Edition will have at least four colour options

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Lite 5G will be called the Mi 10 Youth Edition in China
  • Xiaomi launched Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe last month
  • The weight and thickness of Mi 10 Lite 5G (China) is also revealed

Mi 10 Lite 5G is set to launch in China on April 27. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has been sharing several teaser posters on its Weibo account to generate some hype for the smartphone. Now, a new poster published today reveals that the periscope camera on Mi 10 Lite 5G will offer 50X zoom along with optical image stabilisation support. Moreover, the company on Wednesday revealed the smartphone's display type, colour options, and measurement in separate posts on Weibo. To recall, Xiaomi last month unveiled the Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe as a new addition to the Mi 10 series - introduced in February. It is important to note that Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G would be launch as Mi 10 Youth Edition in China — similar to its predecessors – and is expected be different from the Europe model.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi in a post on Weibo suggested that the China variant of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G will come with distinct features. We noticed the presence of a periscope camera in the rear camera module. Now, Xiaomi today revealed that the periscope camera will offer 50X zoom along with optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, the company did not share details about the remaining three rear cameras. To recall, the Mi 10 Lite that was launched in Europe last month, has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (or Mi 10 Youth Edition) will be offered in at least four colour options. The colour options include Blue Berry, Green Tea, Orange Storm, and Pink Peach. A separate post hinted that the smartphone will have a Black colour variant along with a 'special edition' (translated). More information about this is expected from the company soon. Additionally, it was also confirmed that the phone will come with an AMOLED screen, "which is 33 percent thinner than ordinary LCD screens (translated)."

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G will be 8mm thick and weigh 200 grams.

So far, the price of the Mi 10 Lite in China has not been confirmed. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000). As the name suggests, the smartphone will support 5G connectivity.

Previously, a report claimed that the Mi 10 Lite 5G would debut in four distinct variants, namely 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. More will be known at the launch event, where Xiaomi is also set to unveil the MIUI 12 as the new version of its operating system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Youth Edition, MIUI 12, Xiaomi, Mi
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
MIUI 12 Teased to Support Camera App Layout Customisation, Third-Party Always On Display Styles
