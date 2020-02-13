Mi 10 is set to launch today as the next-generation flagship smartphone of Xiaomi. The smartphone is confirmed to debut with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and LPDDR5 RAM. It is also teased to debut with a 90Hz curved display and a quad rear camera setup. The Mi 10 will debut as the successor to the Mi 9 that was launched last year. In addition to the Mi 10, Xiaomi is likely to bring the Mi 10 Pro that has also been confirmed as a new Mi-series offering. The company, however, hasn't yet released any teasers revealing the hardware details of the Mi 10 Pro. Read on to get details about the Mi 10 launch details.

Mi 10 launch: How to watch live stream

The Mi 10 launch event will take place through an “online-only broadcast” today. This could be due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. The broadcast will begin at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) through the official Xiaomi account on Weibo. Of course, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the latest updates.

Xiaomi last week confirmed that alongside hosting its live stream in China, a Mi 10 pre-MWC 2020 global launch would take place on February 23. The company will use that event to showcase the latest phone to the global media.

Mi 10 price (rumoured)

The Mi 10 price is yet to be revealed officially, though a recent report claimed that the phone's 8GB + 128GB variant could carry a price tag of CNY 4,200 (roughly Rs. 43,000), while its 8GB + 256GB option is rumoured to be priced at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and 12GB + 256GB model could be priced at CNY 4,900 (roughly Rs. 50,200).

To recall, the Mi 9 was launched in China in February last year with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone also had an 8GB + 128GB option that carried a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,800).

Mi 10 specifications (expected)

The Mi 10 is teased to run MIUI 11 and come with a curved AMOLED display that will have a single hole-punch design and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a 180Hz touch sampling rate and support HDR10+ standard. Further, it is teased to have 8K video recording support and dual stereo speakers. The Mi 10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, as announced by Xiaomi at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in December.

Other official teasers have shown a 4,500mAh battery on the Mi 10 that will support 50W wired Flash Charge technology as well as 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on the Mi 10 are teased to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster. Some teaser images have also shown the quad rear camera setup of the Mi 10 that will include a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

If we look at the recent rumours, the Mi 10 would come with Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor and have up to 16GB of RAM.