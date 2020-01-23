Technology News
Mi 10 Launch Set for First Quarter of 2020, Xiaomi's Lei Jun Reveals: Report

Co-Founder and Chairman Lei Jun reportedly mentioned that Xiaomi would release at least 10 5G phones this year.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 17:50 IST
Xiaomi announced Mi 10 as its next flagship at the Qualcomm Tech Summit last month

Highlights
  • Mi 10 is rumoured to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Xiaomi is expected to bring Mi 10 Pro alongside Mi 10
  • Mi 10 is speculated to have 48W fast charging support

Mi 10 is set to launch in China in the first quarter of this year, according to a report citing Xiaomi Co-Founder and Chairman Lei Jun. The new development comes weeks after Xiaomi Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Lin Bin officially announced the existence of the Mi 10 as the company's next flagship phone. Bin mentioned that it would be amongst the first smartphones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Mi 10 is likely to debut alongside the Mi 10 Pro that the company confirmed recently. Both new Xiaomi phones are expected to support 5G networks.

Xiaomi Co-Founder Lei Jun confirmed that the Mi 10 would debut in the first quarter of this year, reports MyDrivers. Jun also reportedly mentioned that Xiaomi would release at least 10 5G phones this year -- at different price segments.

If we look at what has been rumoured in the recent past, the Mi 10 launch date could be set for early February -- to be precise, as early as February 11. Xiaomi is quite likely to unveil the Mi 10 Pro in addition to launching the Mi 10. Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin last month confirmed the existence of the Mi 10 Pro. Moreover, the Mi 10 was announced as Xiaomi's next flagship with the Snapdragon 865 SoC at the Qualcomm Tech Summit last month.

Mi 10 specifications (rumoured)

The Mi 10 is rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor that could be Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX. The phone is also said to have four rear cameras. Furthermore, it may come with 48W fast charging.

Unlike the Mi 10, the Mi 10 Pro is rumoured to come bundled with a 65W charger. The smartphone may also have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and include Hi-Res Audio support. Some live images also suggested its design and a hole-punch display.

Xiaomi would bring the Mi 10 series to India soon after its initial launch in China. The company recently sketched its strategy to bring premium Mi-series phones to the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
