Mi 10 India Variant Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch

Mi 10 is said to have at least Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 March 2020 13:11 IST
Mi 10 was launched in China alongside Mi 10 Pro last month

Highlights
  • Mi 10 India variant rumoured to have 8GB RAM
  • The phone is also said to have two colour options
  • Mi 10 India launch was suggested by Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain

Mi 10 is expected to debut in India soon. But ahead of the formal launch announcement, some specifications and colour options of the India variant of the Mi 10 have surfaced online. The smartphone is rumoured to arrive in at least two distinct configurations with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain last month teased the launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in the country. Both new Mi-series phones come with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and have 90Hz curved AMOLED displays. The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro also have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

The Mi 10 in India will come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option as well as 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, reports 91Mobiles, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. The new Xiaomi phone is also said to have at least Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported details. However, since Xiaomi India chief already hinted at the launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in the country, it is safe to expect that the new Mi-series phone would come with at least two different storage and colour options.

In January, Xiaomi Head of Categories Raghu Reddy confirmed to Gadgets 360 that there are plans to bring a list of Mi premium flagship devices in India. That also suggested the launch of the company's latest Mi 10 phones in the country.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were launched in China last month. The Mi 10 comes with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,600). The China version of the Mi 10 also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is available with a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 49,800). Moreover, Xiaomi has four different colour options of the Mi 10 in China, namely Titanium Silver Black, Peach Gold, and Ice Blue.

