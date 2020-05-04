Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8: Expected Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 will be launched in India on May 8 via a livestream event, details of which will be shared by the company in the coming days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 May 2020 16:15 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Mi 10 comes with a quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main rear camera
  • The phone will launch in India via an online event
  • Mi 10 price in India will be different than China price

Xiaomi Mi 10 is set to launch in India on May 8. The new launch date was announced by the company during an online press briefing today. The Mi 10 was set to launch in India on March 31, but that was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown announced by the Indian government. However, now that the Home Ministry has relaxed restrictions on e-commerce sites to sell non-essential goods in orange and green zones, Xiaomi has decided to go ahead and launch the Mi 10 on Friday, May 8.

The Mi 10 will be launched in India on May 8 via a livestream event, details of which will be shared by Xiaomi in the coming days. The Mi 10 has been launched in China in February, alongside the Mi 10 Pro. However, the latter isn't likely to arrive in the Indian market as the company has teased only the regular Mi 10 model through its latest social posts. The company has launched the Mi 10 series in global markets like Italy, France, Germany, and more in March this year.

Mi 10 price in India (expected)

The Chinese giant is yet to announce the price of the Mi 10 in India, but Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had earlier confirmed that there would be a different pricing model over what was announced in China last month due to different factors like - direct import, higher GST, and depreciating rupee. To recall, the Mi 10 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,400).

Mi 10 specifications, features

As for specifications, the Mi 10 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is up to 256GB of onboard storage on the phone.

As for camera, the Mi 10 has a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The smartphone also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10, Mi 10 India Launch, Mi 10 Price, Mi 10 specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
