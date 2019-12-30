Xiaomi will lift the covers from its core flagship phones - the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro - in the first half of 2020. So far, details about the two phones have been kept under wraps from leaks, but now, new details about the two flagship phones' battery capacity and charging speed have surfaced online. Notably, the Mi 10 is said to come equipped with a battery whose capacity will reportedly range between 4500mAh and 4800mAh. Moreover, the phone will support the company's in-house fast charging technology that can juice up the battery in just over half an hour.

As per a reputed tipster's post on Weibo, the standard Mi 10 might come equipped with a battery with a capacity range of 4500mAh to 4800mAh. However, the tipster mentions that the battery capacity estimate mentioned above might vary by 100mAh, give or take. For comparison, the Mi 9 Pro comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Mi 9 had a much smaller 3300mAh battery. The post also adds the vanilla Mi 10 will pack a larger battery compared to the Mi 10 Pro, which is a bit surprising.

In another Weibo post, the tipster mentions that the Mi 10's battery will go from 0 to 100 percent in just around 32 minutes. While the charging output is not mentioned, it might well be the in-house 66W fast charging technology that was recently spotted in the 3C certification database of two Xiaomi phones with the model numbers M2001J2E and M2001J1E, rumoured to be the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro phones.

It is said that the 66W fast charging support will only make its way to one of the two phones, most likely the Mi 10 Pro. The standard Mi 10 might be limited to 10V/3A charging, which translates to 30W fast charging output. However, it is beings said that the company's in-house 50W fast charging technology has run into some issues and has reportedly been delayed till the second half of 2020.