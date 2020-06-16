Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Gets Android 11 Beta 1 Update: How to Install

The new release for Mi 10 isn’t meant for users who have the Mi 10 as their daily driver.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2020 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Gets Android 11 Beta 1 Update: How to Install

Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to get Android 11 Beta 1 update

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Android 11 Beta 1 build is available for download
  • Mi 10 Pro users are yet to receive the new version
  • Android 11 Beta 1 is also available for some OnePlus and Vivo phones

Mi 10 has received the official Android 11 Beta 1 build for download. The new software build, which is meant for testing purposes and not for end consumers, doesn't include Xiaomi's MIUI skin on top of the next-generation Android version. This means that Mi 10 users can test the new update in its vanilla form, without any specific custom changes. The new development comes just days after OnePlus brought Android 11 Beta 1 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users. Vivo also recently brought the beta version of the upcoming Android release for the Nex 3S and iQoo 3.

As announced through a post on Weibo, the Android 11 Beta 1 release is now out for the Xiaomi Mi 10. It is expected to include all the key features that Google is set to bring through the next-generation Android update later this year. However, in response to a user query on Weibo, the MIUI team confirms that the new release doesn't include Xiaomi's custom MIUI skin on top.

It is important to highlight that being a beta version, the new release isn't meant for users who have the Mi 10 as their daily driver. The release, instead, is meant specifically for testing and is designed for developers. It may introduce some bugs and errors post installation. Therefore, users should proceed only on their discretion.

Xiaomi last week announced Android 11 Beta 1 for both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, the new release is limited to Mi 10, though the Mi 10 Pro would get a similar experience in the coming days.

How to install Android 11 Beta 1 on Xiaomi Mi 10

The Mi 10 Android 11 Beta 1 build is available for download from the Xiaomi site. The build only supports the Mi 10 hardware and, thus, it shouldn't be installed on any other models. You also need to erase your data to flash the new release. Furthermore, you need a Windows computer to install the Android 11 Beta 1 release on your Mi 10.

  1. Once you're ready with all requisites, you should back up your data and then download the Android 11 Beta 1 build from the Xiaomi site. You'll also need to download Mi Flash Tool on your Windows computer, if it's not there already. The tool lets you flash the new build on your Mi 10, as noted by XDA Developers.
  2. After installing Mi Flash Tool, you should download Android Debug Bridge (ADB) and Fastboot tools.
  3. Now, reboot your Mi 10 into the Download mode by pressing both power and volume down keys.
  4. You'll now need to connect your phone to the computer and then extract the downloaded Android 11 Beta 1 build.
  5. After this, run the Mi Flash Tool and then enter the location path where you've extracted the beta build on your phone. You'll now be required to click the Refresh button to let the tool recognise your Mi 10.
  6. Now, click the Run button on Mi Flash Tool to flash the build on your phone.

The Mi 10 will reboot with Android 11 Beta 1 once the flashing process is completed.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Very good performance
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Speedy face recognition
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick
  • Gets hot easily
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Android 11 Beta 1, Android 11, Mi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Hackers Can Eavesdrop on Your Conversations Using Light Bulbs
Google Home Speaker Codenamed 'Prince' in the Works: Report

Related Stories

Mi 10 Gets Android 11 Beta 1 Update: How to Install
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  3. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  5. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Review
  10. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols
  2. SoftBank-Backed Ride-Hailing Firm Grab Announces Layoffs
  3. Poco to Launch New Smartphone in India in Less Than 1 Month: Report
  4. Google Home Speaker Codenamed 'Prince' in the Works: Report
  5. Mi 10 Gets Android 11 Beta 1 Update: How to Install
  6. Hackers Can Eavesdrop on Your Conversations Using Light Bulbs
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,990
  9. 2021 Oscars, BAFTA Awards Postponed to April Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  10. Nokia 5310 With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com