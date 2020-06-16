Mi 10 has received the official Android 11 Beta 1 build for download. The new software build, which is meant for testing purposes and not for end consumers, doesn't include Xiaomi's MIUI skin on top of the next-generation Android version. This means that Mi 10 users can test the new update in its vanilla form, without any specific custom changes. The new development comes just days after OnePlus brought Android 11 Beta 1 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users. Vivo also recently brought the beta version of the upcoming Android release for the Nex 3S and iQoo 3.

As announced through a post on Weibo, the Android 11 Beta 1 release is now out for the Xiaomi Mi 10. It is expected to include all the key features that Google is set to bring through the next-generation Android update later this year. However, in response to a user query on Weibo, the MIUI team confirms that the new release doesn't include Xiaomi's custom MIUI skin on top.

It is important to highlight that being a beta version, the new release isn't meant for users who have the Mi 10 as their daily driver. The release, instead, is meant specifically for testing and is designed for developers. It may introduce some bugs and errors post installation. Therefore, users should proceed only on their discretion.

Xiaomi last week announced Android 11 Beta 1 for both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, the new release is limited to Mi 10, though the Mi 10 Pro would get a similar experience in the coming days.

How to install Android 11 Beta 1 on Xiaomi Mi 10

The Mi 10 Android 11 Beta 1 build is available for download from the Xiaomi site. The build only supports the Mi 10 hardware and, thus, it shouldn't be installed on any other models. You also need to erase your data to flash the new release. Furthermore, you need a Windows computer to install the Android 11 Beta 1 release on your Mi 10.

Once you're ready with all requisites, you should back up your data and then download the Android 11 Beta 1 build from the Xiaomi site. You'll also need to download Mi Flash Tool on your Windows computer, if it's not there already. The tool lets you flash the new build on your Mi 10, as noted by XDA Developers. After installing Mi Flash Tool, you should download Android Debug Bridge (ADB) and Fastboot tools. Now, reboot your Mi 10 into the Download mode by pressing both power and volume down keys. You'll now need to connect your phone to the computer and then extract the downloaded Android 11 Beta 1 build. After this, run the Mi Flash Tool and then enter the location path where you've extracted the beta build on your phone. You'll now be required to click the Refresh button to let the tool recognise your Mi 10. Now, click the Run button on Mi Flash Tool to flash the build on your phone.

The Mi 10 will reboot with Android 11 Beta 1 once the flashing process is completed.

