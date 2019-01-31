NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu Zero With No Physical Buttons Listed on Crowdfunding Site Indiegogo

31 January 2019
Photo Credit: Indiegogo

Meizu Zero has been listed on Indiegogo

Highlights

  • Meizu Zero has now been listed for crowdfunding
  • The company is asking for $1,299 per unit
  • Estimated shipment is listed for April

Just last week, Meizu introduced its Zero smartphone with no physical buttons or ports. The smartphone comes without a SIM tray as well, and supports eSIM instead. Now, the company has listed the phone on crowdfunding site Indiegogo to raise some funds. It is asking for $1,299 (roughly Rs. 92,400), and looks to manufacture and ship limited phones from April onwards. The Indiegogo campaign will go on till March 1, and at the time of writing, the company has so far raised $23,812 (roughly Rs. 1,694,100), and have a long way to go before it achieves its $100,000 fixed funding goal.

The Meizu Zero on Indiegogo is priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 92,400) for the 'Exclusive Engineering Unit', and at the time of writing, only 16 phones were claimed. The smartphone will be listed on the crowdfunding site till March 1, by which the company has to raise its $100,000 fixed goal to be able to receive the crowdfunded money. The estimated delivery of the 100 units is expected to be in April this year.

The big highlight of the Meizu Zero is its unique design as it comes without any physical buttons, ports, or even the SIM-tray slot. The device, instead relies on eSIM (requires regulatory approval in many countries) and pressure sensitive volume and power buttons using its mEngine 2.0 tech. There's no 3.5mm audio jack or a USB-Type C port for charging, and users will have to rely on Super mCharge wireless charging and wireless Bluetooth audio accessories for audio.

At the back, the smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically an placed in the centre. The smartphone features an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and the display is devoid of a notch or a display hole for that matter. It is IP68 dust and water-resistant, and uses mSound 2.0 technology that claims to use the phone's screen as a speaker and as an earpiece as well.

Meizu Zero specifications

Coming to the specifications, the company hasn't listed them all out, but mentions that the Meizu Zero runs on Flyme 7-based on Android (version not mentioned). The Super AMOLED display is 5.99-inch in size with (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

Optics include a 12-megapixel rear camera and another 20-megapixel telephoto lens with flash support. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with Face Unlock support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 18W wireless charging support, and more.

