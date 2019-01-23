NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu Zero With No Physical Buttons, eSIM Support Unveiled: Specifications

, 23 January 2019
Meizu Zero With No Physical Buttons, eSIM Support Unveiled: Specifications

Meizu Zero comes without a 3.5mm audio jack

Highlights

  • Meizu Zero uses pressure sensitive volume and power buttons
  • It comes without a charging port, relies on wireless charging
  • There's no SIM tray slot either, e-SIM integrated

Meizu has now launched the Zero smartphone in China. The big highlight is its unique design as it comes without any physical buttons, ports, or even the SIM-tray slot. The device, instead relies on eSIM and pressure sensitive volume and power button using its mEngine 2.0 tech. There's no 3.5mm audio jack or a USB-Type C port for charging, and users will have to rely on Super mCharge wireless charging and wireless Bluetooth audio accessories for audio. The Meizu Zero comes just ahead of the Vivo Apex 2019 concept phone launch, which is expected to be devoid of any physical buttons as well.

Meizu Zero price, availability

The Meizu Zero pricing or availability details have not been announced as of yet. The company notes that it still has to get regulatory approvals for the eSIM, after which the smartphone will be launched in the Chinese market. As it's still early days, its international availability is also not known.

Meizu Zero features a minimalistic design, with Black and White glossy back panel finishes. At the back, the smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically an placed in the centre. The smartphone features an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and the display is devoid of a notch or a display hole for that matter. It comes with slight chins on the top and bottom bezel both, and the left and right sides stretch out, almost similar to what we see on the Samsung flagship devices.

The smartphone is also IP68 dust and water-resistant, which means it can withstand immersion underwater for up to 30 minutes. The speaker grille is also removed from the bottom edge, and the company instead integrates its mSound 2.0 technology, that claims to use the phone's screen as a speaker and as an earpiece as well.

Meizu Zero specifications

Coming to the specifications, the company hasn't listed them all out, but mentions that the Meizu Zero runs on Flyme 7-based on Android (version not mentioned). The Super AMOLED display is 5.99-inch in size with (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

Optics include a 12-megapixel rear camera and another 20-megapixel telephoto lens with flash support. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with Face Unlock support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 18W wireless charging support, and more.

Display5.99-inch
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
OSAndroid
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
