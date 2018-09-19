NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu V8, V8 Pro With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

, 19 September 2018
Meizu V8 (seen above) will go on sale from September 26

Highlights

  • Meizu V8 price has been set at CNY 799
  • The Meizu V8 Pro costs CNY 1,098
  • Both smartphones are currently up for pre-orders

Meizu V8 and V8 Pro were launched on Wednesday, alongside the launch of the Meizu 16X and X8. Both the newly launched smartphones feature 5.7-inch 18:9 displays, rear fingerprint sensor, and 5-megapixel front cameras with an f/1.9 aperture. Meizu also revealed the V8 and V8 Pro price, release date, and specifications on Wednesday. The Flyme OS-based budget smartphones are nearly identical, but there are some significant differences between them - the V8 has a single rear camera, while the V8 Pro has a dual rear camera.

Meizu V8, V8 Pro price and availability

The Meizu V8 price has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) while the Meizu V8 Pro price is CNY 1,098 (roughly Rs. 11,600). Both smartphones have gone up for pre-orders on Meizu's own site, Tmall, JD.com, and Suning. Both will go on sale on September 26 from the same stores, as well as a few others. The former will be available in Black and White colour variants, while the latter will be available in Black and Grey colour variants.

Meizu V8, V8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu V8 runs Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a single rear 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and two-colour dual-LED flash module. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture

The Meizu V8 sports 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and what appears to be a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, a proximity sensor, and a software gyroscope. It comes with a 3,200mAh battery. It measures 148x73x8.4mm and weighs 145 grams.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu V8 Pro runs Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup also has a two-colour dual-LED flash module. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture

meizu v8 pro meizu

Meizu V8 Pro (seen above) sports a dual rear camera setup

The Meizu V8 sports 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and what appears to be a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, a proximity sensor, and a software gyroscope. It comes with a 3,100mAh battery. It measures 147.5x72.7x8.1mm and weighs 159 grams.

Comments

Display5.70-inch
Processor1.5GHz
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3200mAh
Display5.70-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3100mAh
Further reading: Meizu
Billion Capture Plus
