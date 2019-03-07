Technology News
Meizu Note 9 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

07 March 2019
Meizu Note 9 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Meizu Note 9 will go on sale in China beginning March 11

Highlights

  • Meizu Note 9 comes with dual rear cameras
  • The phone runs on Android Pie-based Flyme 7.2 OS
  • Meizu Note 9 price in China starts CNY 1,398

Joining the growing list of the smartphone makers with 48-megapixel camera smartphones, Meizu on Wednesday introduced the new Note 9 phone in the Chinese market. The Meizu Note 9 features a dual camera setup on back, which houses a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Among other specifications, this waterdrop-style notch sporting phone comes with a 6.2-inch screen, up to 6GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone will be competing with the Redmi Note 7 and other phones with 48-megapixel rear shooters in the country. There is no word on the international launch of the phone right now.

Meizu Note 9 price

According to Meizu, the company will be offering the Note 9 in three colours – Magic Black, Starry Blue, and White. The 4GB + 64GB model of the phone will retail at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,700), whereas the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB versions of the phone will sell at CNY 1, 598 (roughly Rs. 16,800). The sales of the Meizu Note 9 will begin on March 11.meizu note 9 2 Meizu Note 9

Meizu Note 9 sports a waterdrop-style notch on the front

Meizu Note 9 specifications

The Meizu Note 9 runs on Android 9 Pie-based Flyme 7.2 operating system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) screen with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and packs 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is 4,000mAh battery on board as well with 18W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, as we mentioned earlier, the Meizu Note 9 pack a dual camera setup on back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The company has also included a 20-megapixel front shooter with f/2.0 lens.

In terms of the connectivity options, the Meizu Note 9 brings Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C.

Meizu Note 9

Meizu Note 9

Display6.20-inch
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Meizu Note 9 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
