Meizu Note 8 has launched in China as the company's latest smartphone in its home country. The Meizu Note 8 is an affordable smartphone that sports a 6-inch display, runs Android Oreo, is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, bears dual cameras at the back, and packs a 3,600mAh battery. Meizu has also revealed the Note 8 price, release date, and specifications. The Flyme OS-based smartphone is currently available for pre-order and will start shipping next month. There is no clarity on a global launch of the handset as of now.

Meizu Note 8 price

The Meizu Note 8 has been priced at CNY 1,298 (roughly Rs. 13,700) in China. The pre-orders for the smartphone has already started on the company's website, and the sales will start on November 1. Notably, the handset comes in four colour options - Dark, Gray Blue, Smoke Purple, and Flame Red.

Meizu Note 8 specifications

The Meizu Note 8 runs Android Oreo with Flyme OS on top. The smartphone sports a 6-inch (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit peak brightness, and a pixel density of 403 pixels per inch. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Meizu Note 8 bears a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual PDAF and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is also equipped with facial recognition technology.

The Meizu Note 8 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and GPS/ GLONASS. Sensors on board the handset are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Meizu Note 8 measures 153.6x75.5x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams.