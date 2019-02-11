Technology News
Meizu M9 Note Purported Images Appear on TENAA, Reveal Waterdrop Notch and Dual Camera Setup

11 February 2019
Meizu M9 Note Purported Images Appear on TENAA, Reveal Waterdrop Notch and Dual Camera Setup

Photo Credit: TENAA

Meizu M9 Note was first spotted on TENAA last week

Highlights

  • Meizu M9 Note is tipped to feature a rear fingerprint sensor
  • TENAA listing suggests a dual camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor
  • The phone is said to sport a waterdrop notch and 3,900mAh battery

Meizu M9 Note was spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA last week, and while the listing revealed the alleged key specifications of the phone, it didn't offer any photos. The TENAA listing has now been updated with the photos, revealing the design details of the Meizu phone. The Meizu M9 Note is seen in a white coloured back panel with a metallic frame, a dual camera setup, and a waterdrop notch. The listing had earlier revealed the phone will sport a 48-megapixel camera at the back along with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor and come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display.

The updated TENAA listing features photos of the Meizu M9 Note from all angles. At the front, the phone is seen with a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. There is a glossy white back panel, which houses the dual camera setup aligned vertically and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Meizu branding is also seen on the rear panel at the bottom. The phone sports a metallic frame, which houses the power and volume buttons on the right edge and the SIM tray on the left edge. The camera setup is seen to jut out just a little bit, but it is protected by a metallic ring.

The listing, as reported previously, suggests that the Meizu M9 Note will run on Android 9 Pie and sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) IPS display. The phone is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is also seen with 64GB of onboard storage that could be expandable via microSD card.

The phone is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The TENAA listing also mentions a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,900mAh battery. Additionally, the phone is found to have 153.11x74.34x8.65mm dimensions and weighs 169.7 grams. Furthermore, it will reportedly come in Dark Ochre, Silver Ochre, and Starry Blue colour options.

There's no word from Meizu regarding the arrival of this phone, and we expect to hear something soon. The certification also suggests that the Meizu M9 Note should launch in China first.

Comments

Further reading: Meizu M9 Note, Meizu M9 Note Specifications, Meizu M9 Note Price, Meizu M9 Note Features, Meizu
Meizu M9 Note Purported Images Appear on TENAA, Reveal Waterdrop Notch and Dual Camera Setup
