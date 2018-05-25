Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Meizu M8c With 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

, 25 May 2018
Highlights

  • The budget smartphone has gone official in Russia
  • It has been priced at RUB 9,990 in the country
  • Pricing and availability for other markets is not known

Chinese phone maker Meizu has launched the Meizu M8c smartphone in Russia. Bearing a price tag of RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 11,100), the Meizu M8c comes in Gold, Red, Blue, and Black colour variants. Key highlights of the handset include an 18:9 display and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There is currently no update on the pricing and availability of the Meizu M8c in other markets.

Meizu M8c specifications

The dual-SIM Meizu M8c's Flyme OS or Android version has not been specified. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable up to 128GB (via microSD).

In terms of optics, the Meizu M8c bears a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5-element lens, PDAF, panoramic lens, and ArcSoft algorithms. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, 4-element lens, Face AE technology, and the same ArcSoft capabilities as the main camera. There is a 3070mAh battery backing the internals from underneath.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE (Band 40 supported), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Meizu M8c include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the smartphone are 146.4x70x8.5mm and weight is 140 grams.

Previously, at the launch of its flagship Meizu 15 range in China, Meizu had unveiled its latest Flyme OS 7 software update. The new Android ROM comes with features such as a new facial recognition technology, AI beautification, night mode, a new Data Rescue feature, and more. The OS will roll out to several older Meizu smartphones.

Display5.45-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3070mAh
