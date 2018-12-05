Meizu is set to re-enter the Indian smartphone market on Wednesday, with a launch event in New Delhi that kicks off at 12pm IST. The company is set to launch the Meizu M16th, a rebranded version of the Meizu 16th, which is itself a rebranded version of the Meizu 16. The Meizu M6T is also anticipated to launch, a rebranded version of the Meizu 6T (seen above). The company will be launching three smartphones, Gadgets 360 has learnt, with the third now set to be the Meizu C9, which was listed on Amazon India ahead of today's launch. The company will be live streaming the launch on Facebook and YouTube, and you can check back here for the link when it becomes available. As always, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the updates from the event.

Meizu M16th, Meizu M6T, Meizu C9 price in India (expected)

The Meizu M16th price in India can be expected to be close to what was launched in China back in August as the Meizu 16, which started at CNY 2,698 (around Rs. 27,100) for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The Meizu M6T price in India can be expected to be close to the Meizu 6T price in China, when it launched in China back in May - CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,000). Finally, the Meizu C9 has been listed by the company on the Amazon India site, and judging by its specifications, it should be a sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone. The company announced plans to live stream the event via its Twitter handle, pointing users to its Facebook page, as well as YouTube (link yet to be shared).

Meizu M16th, Meizu M6T, Meizu C9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu 16 runs Flyme OS on top of Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Meizu 16 sports a dual rear camera setup with a primary 12-megapixel sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the smartphone bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI powered face unlock capabilities. There is a 3,010mAh battery with support for mCharge fast charging.

Next up, the dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu 6T runs Flyme OS 6.2 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat, and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) In-Cell display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM.

The dual rear camera setup on the Meizu 6T includes a 13-megapixel primary Sony IMX278 RGB sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs on a 3,300mAh battery.

Finally, the Amazon listing reveals the Meizu C9 will sport stock Android Oreo. The Meizu C9 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, and 295ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for camera, there is going to a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash support, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with same aperture and Face Unlock support as well. The Meizu C9 is listed to pack a 3,000mAh battery, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, 4G VoLTE, and GPS + GLONASS.

