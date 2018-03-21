Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu E3 With 5.99-Inch Display, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 636 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 21 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Meizu E3 With 5.99-Inch Display, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 636 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Meizu E3 sports 5.99-inch 18:9 display
  • It comes in Black, Champagne Gold, and Blue colour variants
  • Phone is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC with 6GB RAM

Meizu E3 is the company's latest handset that it has launched in China. While the smartphone packs some top-of-the-line specifications, the price is relatively low. The major USPs of the new Meizu phone are an 18:9 display, Snapdragon 636 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup. The Meizu E3 will be open for pre-orders on March 26 in China, and shipping will start on March 31. The handset will come in three colour options — Champagne Gold, Black, and Blue.

In terms of pricing, the 64GB variant of the Meizu E3 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500), while the 128GB one costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,600). Interestingly, the company also launched a limited edition Meizu E3 J-20. This variant costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,700). Meizu E3 J-20 Collector's Edition is a customised limited edition model named after the Chengdu J-20 fighter aircraft that is developed by China. This variant comes in a Black Stone colour model and only the 6GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage model is available. Other specifications are the same as that of the standard variant of the handset.

Meizu E3 specifications

The Meizu E3 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 402ppi pixel density, and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat based Flyme OS 7. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with AdrenoTM 509 GPU and paired with 6GB of RAM.

The Meizu E3 sports a dual-camera setup on its back. The primary camera has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensor behind a f/1.9 lens with Dual PD Full Pixel Duo Focus, while the secondary camera has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor behind a f.2/6 lens with PDAF. The dual rear camera is capable of portrait mode claims up to 2.5x lossless zoom. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 camera.

The phone comes in two options in terms of inbuilt storage - 64GB and 128GB - expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Meizu E3 is powered by a 3360mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, compass, ambient light sensor, pressure sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. The Super mBack fingerprint sensor is placed on the side panel. In terms of dimensions, the Meizu E3 measures 156.8x75x7.6mm and weight is 160 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meizu E3

Meizu E3

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

20-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3360mAh
Further reading: Android, Meizu, Meizu E3, Meizu E3 price, Meizu E3 Specifications, Mobiles
Apple's Self-Driving Cars Fleet Now Bigger Than Google, Waymo, and Uber: Report
Tesla Denies Musk in Talks With Israeli AI Vision Firm Cortica
Meizu E3 With 5.99-Inch Display, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 636 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Co-Founder Says It's Time to Delete Facebook
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale at 12pm Today on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scandal Explained in 10 Simple Points
  4. Avengers: Infinity War Will Be the Longest Marvel Film
  5. JioFi JMR815 4G Hotspot, Priced in India at Rs. 999, Released on Flipkart
  6. Huawei P20 Pro With 40-Megapixel Camera, 6GB RAM Spotted Online
  7. MIUI 9.5 Is Coming Soon to These 30 Xiaomi Smartphones
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Includes Mobile, Tablet, Laptop Deals
  9. IRCTC Site, App Can Now Be Used to Book Ola Cabs
  10. How to Stop Someone From Using Your Facebook Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.