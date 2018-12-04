NDTV Gadgets360.com

Meizu C9 Set to Be Launched in India on Wednesday Alongside Meizu M16th and Meizu M6T

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Meizu C9 Set to Be Launched in India on Wednesday Alongside Meizu M16th and Meizu M6T

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Meizu C9 to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera

Highlights

  • Meizu C9 to launch in India on December 5
  • The budget device will be available on Amazon India
  • Meizu M16th, 6T to launch alongside

In line with what we reported before, Meizu is all set to launch a third smartphone alongside the M16th and M6T. Amazon now has dedicated page for the Meizu C9 smartphone, with sales starting on December 5. Meizu has earlier confirmed a New Delhi launch event on December 5 to launch the M16th and M6T, and now it has also confirmed that the Meizu C9 will also launch alongside. The page has also lists few specifications of the Meizu C9, and it looks to run on stock Android and support Face Unlock as well.

According to the Amazon India listing, the Meizu C9 will go on sale in India on December 5 at 4pm IST. The e-commerce site is already taking registrations for the sale notification. The image attached with the listing shows the Meizu C9 sporting a single camera setup at the back, rear speaker grille, visible bezels on the top and bottom of the display, and volume and power buttons on the right edge. The smartphone will be made available in Black and Gold colour options after launch. While the smartphone is confirmed to be an Amazon exclusive, its pricing will be announced at the launch event.

The listing suggests that the Meizu C9 will sport stock Android Oreo. The Meizu C9 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x2400 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection, 18:9 aspect ratio, and 295ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

As for camera, there is going to a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash support, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with same aperture and Face Unlock support as well. The Meizu C9 is listed to pack a 3,000mAh battery, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, 4G VoLTE, and GPS + GLONASS.

As mentioned, Meizu is all set to host its event on December 5 in India, wherein it will launch the Meizu M16th and Meizu M6T as well. To recall, the Meizu 16th was first launched in China back in August this year as the Meizu 16. The Meizu 6T was launched in China in May this year at a starting price of CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meizu C9

Meizu C9

Display5.45-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1400 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Meizu C9, Meizu C9 Price in India, Meizu C9 Specifications, Meizu, Meizu M16th, MEizu 6t
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Uber Hires Former US Safety Official for Self-Driving Effort
Uber's Middle East Rival Careem Launches Bus-Booking Service in Egypt
Meizu C9 Set to Be Launched in India on Wednesday Alongside Meizu M16th and Meizu M6T
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  4. A 7-Year-Old Is YouTube’s Highest-Paid Star Worldwide
  5. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Display Hole for Front Camera Launches December 10
  7. Xiaomi Beats Apple in Wearable Devices Shipments in Q3 2018: IDC
  8. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  9. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
  10. OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.