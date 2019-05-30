Meizu 16Xs has now been launched in China, and the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, a notchless display, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone's key specifications include a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 675 processor, a 46-megapixel rear sensor, and 4,000mAh battery. Alongside, Meizu has also announced a new EP2C Type-C headset as well. This comes a month after the launch of the Meizu 16s phone which is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.2-inch display, also has a 48-megapixel sensor, and packs a 3,600mAh battery.

Meizu 16Xs price

Meizu 16Xs is priced at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 6GB + 128GB model. It will be available in Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White colour options and will go on sale in China from June 10. The EP2C Type-C headset launched alongside is priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,300).

Meizu 16Xs specifications

Meizu 16Xs has a triple rear camera setup, slight bezels on top and bottom of the display, and gradient back panel finish. The dual-SIM phone runs on Android Pie-based Flyme OS 7, and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2232 pixels) display with 18.6:9 aspect ratio. It is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB and 128GB.

As for the camera, the triple rear camera setup sports a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a last 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Meizu 16Xs packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, and more. The dimensions measure at 152x74.4x8.35mm and it weighs 165 grams. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, and to make up for it, the company has launched the EP2C Type-C headset with built-in DAC.