Technology News

Meizu 16Xs With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Meizu 16Xs With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Meizu 16Xs has now launched in China

Highlights
  • Meizu 16Xs will go on sale in China on June 10
  • The phone is priced starting at CNY 1,698
  • It sports a notch-less display, a gradient back panel finish

Meizu 16Xs has now been launched in China, and the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, a notchless display, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone's key specifications include a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 675 processor, a 46-megapixel rear sensor, and 4,000mAh battery. Alongside, Meizu has also announced a new EP2C Type-C headset as well. This comes a month after the launch of the Meizu 16s phone which is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.2-inch display, also has a 48-megapixel sensor, and packs a 3,600mAh battery.

Meizu 16Xs price

Meizu 16Xs is priced at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the 6GB + 64GB model, and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 6GB + 128GB model. It will be available in Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White colour options and will go on sale in China from June 10. The EP2C Type-C headset launched alongside is priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,300).

Meizu 16Xs specifications

Meizu 16Xs has a triple rear camera setup, slight bezels on top and bottom of the display, and gradient back panel finish. The dual-SIM phone runs on Android Pie-based Flyme OS 7, and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2232 pixels) display with 18.6:9 aspect ratio. It is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB and 128GB.

As for the camera, the triple rear camera setup sports a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a last 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Meizu 16Xs packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, and more. The dimensions measure at 152x74.4x8.35mm and it weighs 165 grams. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, and to make up for it, the company has launched the EP2C Type-C headset with built-in DAC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meizu 16Xs

Meizu 16Xs

Display6.20-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2232 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Meizu 16Xs, Meizu 16Xs Price, Meizu 16Xs Specifications, Meizu
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Mi 9T Teaser Tips a Notchless, Full-Screen Experience
Meizu 16Xs With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  3. How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Online Around the World
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  6. WhatsApp Now Allows Consecutive Audio Message Playback on Android
  7. Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  8. Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased With Notchless, Full-Screen Experience
  9. 'World's Most Dangerous Laptop' Aka the Persistence of Chaos Sold for $1.3 Million
  10. Redmi K20 Pro May Soon Get a 12GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.