Meizu 16T With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Meizu 16T’s Super mTouch in-display fingerprint sensor is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 18:57 IST
Highlights
  • Meizu 16T features a 12-megapixel camera with night mode support
  • It sports a notch-less 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • The new Meizu phone comes equipped with UFS 3.0 storage

Meizu 16T has gone official in China as the Chinese smartphone maker's latest budget flagship. The Meizu 16T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with a host of notable features such as dual stereo speakers, UFS 3.0 storage, and 18W mCharge support. The phone comes equipped with triple rear cameras and offers features such as 4K video capture at 60fps and a dedicated night mode for low-light photography in both handheld and tripod-supported scenarios.

Meizu 16T price, availability

Meizu 16T has been launched in three variants, with a base 6GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000), an 8GB + 128GB model carrying a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,000), and an 8GB + 256GB version that costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000). It will be available in a trio of colours - Lake Light Green, Whale Blue, and Daylight Orange.

The Meizu budget flagship is now up for pre-order in China via the official Meizu website, Meizu offline stores, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning Tesco, and will go up for sale starting October 28. However, there is no official information regarding the Meizu 16T's availability in other markets, including India.

meizu 16t body Meizu 16T

Meizu 16T comes in Lake Light Green, Whale Blue, and Daylight Orange colour options.

 

Meizu 16T specifications

The Meizu 16T runs Android 9 Pie with Flyme OS 7 skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2232 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.6:9 aspect ratio, 430 nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 382ppi, and 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication with a claimed 0.2 seconds unlock time and 360-degree recognition. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Meizu 16T's triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX362 sensor and f/1.9 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 118-degrees field of view and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Meizu has promised to bring the Super Night Scene camera mode for the front camera as well via an update.

It packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage but doesn't allow storage expansion. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. Meizu 16T comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, linear haptic motor, and proximity sensor. Meizu 16T measures 159.63 x 78.2 x 8.3mm and tips the scales at 183 grams.

