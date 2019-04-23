Meizu 16s has been launched in China, and the phone comes with very thin bezels up front and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 48-megapixel sensor, and will be available in three colour options: Condensed White, Carbon Black, and Phantom Blue. The Meizu 16s features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 18.6:9 aspect ratio and 91.53 percent screen-to-body ratio. This new phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and packs 3,600mAh battery.

Meizu 16s price

Meizu 16s is priced starting at CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, going up to CNY 3,698 (roughly Rs. 38,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone is listed for pre-sale on Meizu official website, Tmall, Jingdong, Suning, Meizu specialty store, offline cooperative stores and other partenered outlets. The sale for the phone will officially begin on April 28. As mentioned, it will be available in Condensed White, Carbon Black, and Phantom Blue colour options.

Meizu 16s specifications

Meizu 16s features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 18.6:9 aspect ratio, 91.52 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 430 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage options are at 128GB and 256GB.

The dual camera setup at the back includes a 48-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture) and another 20-megapixel sensor (f/2.6 aperture) with OIS, dual super night scene mode, and six-LED ring flash. Up front, the Meizu 16s sports a 20-megapixel f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens with AI face recognition, HDR, portrait blur, and ArcSoft beauty algorithm support.

The Meiizu 16s packs a 3,600mAh battery, weighs 165 grams, and dimensions measure 151.9x73.4x7.6mm. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS, 4x4 MIMO, NFC, Meizu Pay, more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint scanner, infrared sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone comes with mEngine 3.0 and HyperGaming features support.