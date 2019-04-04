Technology News

Meizu 16s Design Spotted in TENAA Certification Listing Along With Some Specifications

, 04 April 2019


Photo Credit: TENAA



Highlights

Meizu 16s said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

It is rumoured to have a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58

It can be expected to run Flyme OS on top of Android 9 Pie

Meizu 16s has been in rumours for a while, said to be a flagship-grade smartphone running on Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Meizu 16s has now been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA and will bear a M971Q model number. This listing reveals pretty much everything about the upcoming smartphone. It will sport a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is the upcoming smartphone that Meizu is expected to launch sometime later this month but price and availability details are unknown at the moment.

The TENAA listing of the Meizu 16s reveals that the phone will sport a 6.2-inch display, a 3,540mAh battery, and measure 151.9x73.4x7.65mm. As no fingerprint sensor is visible on the rear panel, it is likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Fonearena cites previous leaks to add that the Meizu 16s will sport a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1080 x 2232 pixels) resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, as well as two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. Meizu is expected to launch the smartphone with Flyme OS based on Android 9 Pie.

The Meizu 16s is also expected to have a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 main sensor with a 0.8-micron pixel size. There is a secondary camera as well but the details are unknown at the moment. It is seen to have a ring LED flash similar to what we have seen on the Meizu M16th. At the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. A spy shot of the Meizu 16s had leaked in the past and some of the specs do match to what was rumoured earlier.

Finally, the Meizu 16s is said to have a USB Type-C port and its 3,540mAh battery is said to support 24W mCharge fast charging. It will have support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS and GLONASS. We will have to wait for the phone to break cover for more details like price and if it will make its way to India.

Comments





Display6.40-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel

