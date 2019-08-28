Meizu on Wednesday launched its latest flagship smartphone – the Meizu 16s Pro. The new phone, which comes as a beefier version of the Meizu 16s that was launched in April, brings a couple of notable upgrades such as triple rear cameras and the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC at its heart. The Meizu 16s Pro features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and runs Flyme 8, the latest iteration of Meizu's custom Android skin. The new Meizu phone sports the mEngine 3.0 touch engine backed by a linear vibration motor for better haptic feedback and features dual stereo speakers for better sound output.

Meizu 16s Pro price, availability

The Meizu 16s Pro has been launched in three variants. The phone's base 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,000), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The Meizu 16s Pro's top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will set buyers back by CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

It comes in Twilight Forest, Dream Unicorn, Black Mirror, and White Story colour options. The Meizu 16s Pro is now up for pre-order in China and will go sale starting August 31 in China. However, there is no official information on its international availability.

Meizu 16s Pro specifications

The Meizu 16s Pro runs Flyme 8 based on Android Pie, which brings a design overhaul and features such as Aicy virtual assistant, Game Mode 4.0 and Small Window Mode 2.0 among others. It packs a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,232 pixels) Samsung-made AMOLED display with 100,000 contrast ratio, 18.6:9 aspect ratio, and 430 nits brightness.

The Meizu 16s Pro can shoot 4K videos at 60fps frame rate

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The Meizu 16s Pro comes equipped with an upgraded vibration motor for improved haptic feedback while playing games and linear dual stereo speakers.

The Meizu 16s Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. The main camera is assisted by a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and 117-degrees field of view, and a third 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Camera features include portrait mode, Super Night Scene for low light photography, AI scene recognition, and the ability to record 4K videos at 60fps. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to unlock the Meizu 16s Pro in 0.15 seconds with support for 360-degree recognition.

The Meizu 16s Pro comes equipped with a 3,600mAh battery, but there is no word on the fast charging standard it supports. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-frequency GPS, Glonass, and Beidu. Dimensions of the Meizu 16s Pro are 151.9x73.4x7.65mm, and it tips the scales at 166 grams.