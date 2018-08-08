Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus were launched in China on Wednesday as the successors to the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus that debuted in April. With a starting price of CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,100), the new models sport 18:9 display panels and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Meizu has also offered an in-display fingerprint sensor that is touted to have a recognition rate of 99.12 percent. The Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus additionally include mEngine 2.0 that is highly inspired by Apple's Taptic Engine. There is a built-in thermal management system that uses a custom copper cooling tube to maintain the on-body temperature. The Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus also come with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus price

The Meizu 16 price in China has been set at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,100) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 30,100), and the 8GB RAM variant with the same 128GB storage can be purchased at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 33,100). In contrast, the Meizu 16 Plus price has been set at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, whereas its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 35,100), and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant can be bought at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,100). All these variants are available for pre-orders in China starting Wednesday. However, the sale of the Meizu 16 models will begin from August 16, while the Meizu 16 Plus will go on sale starting August 20.

Meizu 16 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu 16 runs Flyme OS based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 brightness, and a 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB or 8GB RAM options. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary 1/2.3-inch Sony IMX380 sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has an f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor along with a telephoto lens that has an f/2.6 aperture. The camera setup is powered by a four-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS) and paired with a 6-LED ring flash. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel sensor at the front - along with an f/2.0 aperture. The frontal sensor also supports an artificial intelligence (AI) powered face unlock. Further, there is an ArcSoft beauty algorithm adaptive skin technology as well as Face AE facial brightness enhancement. The rear camera also works with a preloaded portrait background blur mode and 3x lossless zoom mode.

On the part of storage, the Meizu 16 has 64GB and 128GB storage options that are backed by UFS 2.1 but not expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, hall magnetic, and pressure sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, the handset has linear dual speakers with an immersive surround sound technology. There is a 3010mAh battery that supports fast charging through the proprietary mCharge. Besides, the model measures 160.4x78.2x7.3mm and weighs 182 grams.

Meizu 16 Plus specifications

Similar to the Meizu 16, the dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu 16 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based Flyme OS. But unlike the smaller variant, there is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel that comes in (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ resolution along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 374ppi. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB or 8GB RAM options. It bears the same camera setup as the Meizu 16.

Meizu has provided 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage options that both are not expandable through microSD card. The Meizu 16 Plus has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, hall magnetic, and pressure sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 3640mAh battery that supports mCharge technology. Lastly, it measures 160.4x78.2x7.3mm and weighs 182 grams.