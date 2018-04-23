Meizu has unveiled its latest range of smartphones - Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and Meizu 15 Lite - on Sunday in China. In the recent wake of smartphones with edge-to-edge displays, all three variants in the Meizu 15 range, interestingly, sport displays with a 16:9 aspect ratio, instead of the new 18:9 panels. Key highlights of the variants include USB Type-C port on all three models, and a vertical dual camera setup on the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus.

Maize 15 price in China has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB onboard storage version. On the other hand, the Meizu 15 Plus has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage variant, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,700) for 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model. The two variants will be available in China starting April 29, followed by availability in other international markets.

Meizu 15 Lite price has been set at CNY 1,699 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The variant is said to be not be made available in China.

Meizu 15 specifications

The Meizu 15 runs the custom Flyme 7 OS on top of Android out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 5.46-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Meizu 15 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX380) and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor (Sony IMX350) with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, laser autofocus, and face tracing. On the front, the handset gets a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and face recognition. There is 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage, and comes with a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the Meizu 15 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gravity sensor, hall sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 143x72x7.25mm and it weighs 152 grams.

Meizu 15 Plus specifications

The Meizu 15 Plus runs the same Flyme OS, and sports a 5.95-inch Quad-HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and a Mali-G71 GPU.

As for camera specifications, the Meizu 15 Plus sports the same 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera combo. Even the 20-megapixel front camera is the same as the Meizu 15, with f/2.0 aperture, AI beauty features, and face unlock recognition. There is 64GB inbuilt storage on the standard variant, and 128GB storage on the premium model. Finally, it has a larger 3500mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the Meizu 15 Plus has support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm port, and USB Type-C. As for sensors, the phone gets an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gravity sensor, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 153.8x78.25x7.25mm and weight is 177 grams.

Meizu 15 Lite specifications

The Meizu 15 Lite sports a 5.46-inch LCD display with a similar aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a single 12-megapixel with an f/1.9 aperture, and a single 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. There is a 3000mAh battery inside, with an 18W mCharge compatible charger bundled with the Meizu 15 Lite.