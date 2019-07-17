Technology News
MediaTek Teases Helio G90, Its First Chipset for Gaming Smartphones

Nothing is known about Helio G90 chipset at this point.

Updated: 17 July 2019 10:24 IST
MediaTek Teases Helio G90, Its First Chipset for Gaming Smartphones

Photo Credit: Weibo

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday allowed a peek into the Helio G90 - its first dedicated gaming chipset. The teaser poster that announced its existence, did not reveal much. The full detail is expected soon. This comes just after US-based chipset making giant Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 855 Plus processor that is built for gaming and virtual reality (VR).

"We can speculate that the G90 is based on the Helio P90, which has a CPU with two Cortex-A75 cores (2.2GHz) and six A55 cores (2.0GHz). As for the GPU, it's an Imagination PowerVR GM9446 (970MHz), which promises a 15 per cent improvement over the Mali-G72 MP3 used in the Helio P70," the GSMArena reported.

It would be interesting to know which of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) choose to go with MediaTek's new gaming chip.

Notably, Xiaomi hasn't announced a phone powered by a MediaTek chip this year.

Some other big handset makers, like Oppo and Vivo, have announced devices with MediaTek chipsets.

MediaTek had earlier announced that it it will introduce a 5G-enabled chipset in India by the end of this year to step up the competition around faster wireless data connections.

"5G is a very big focus area for us. The SoC (system-on-chip) will surely be launched by the end of the year and shipped next year," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, had told IANS.

"We came up with the M70 modem last year that provides 5G capabilities and it will be shipped later this year with a SoC which combines the modem and the CPU into one single chip," Jain added.

Comments

MediaTek Helio G90
