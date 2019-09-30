Technology News
loading

MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India

To further leverage Indian talent, MediaTek is looking to ramp up its headcount in the country.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 15:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek -- set to bring its gaming-focused Helio G90 chipset series in India in partnership with Chinese company Xiaomi -- is working towards designing more smartphone chipsets that will be designed in India, a senior executive has said.

The entire processor design, System on Chip (SoC) integration and gaming software of the MediaTek Helio G90 series have been designed at the company's facility in Bengaluru.

"There are many more smartphone chips in the pipeline aimed to be designed in India. To do that, you need the right engineering talent and leadership. That's where the investment comes -- in hiring the right talent to grow the design teams to be able to work on the chips," Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek, told IANS.

The Helio G90 chip series is slated to debut in India next month and Chinese handset Xiaomi is the first player to partner with MediaTek to include its Helio G90 chip series in its device.

According to the fabless semiconductor firm, the overall time taken to design the chip series was around six months.

"Helio G90 has an Octa Core design and the first MediaTek product which has the 'Arm Cortex A76 plus' processor going up to speeds of over 2.05Ghz. We worked on the complete designing as well as the overall chip integration. The overall timeline was extremely aggressive," Mandal informed.

To further leverage Indian talent, MediaTek is looking to ramp up its headcount in the country.

"India is a powerhouse of talented engineers who are available in both verticals, hardware and software, especially chip design talent that is pretty strong in Bengaluru. We are definitely looking at growing. In Noida and Bengaluru, we have about 650 engineers and are looking at a strength of 800 in the coming years," Mandal elaborated.

The Taiwanese firm has three facilities in the country that focus on research and development (R&D) work.

It opened its first R&D-focused centre in Noida in 2004 before starting operations in Bengaluru in 2014.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Helio G90
Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report
MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  3. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  5. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Start Shipping in India From October 8
  8. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Clocked 2x Sales Growth on Day 1, 3x Transaction Growth Marked During Early Access
  2. Facebook, WhatsApp May Soon Have to Share Messages With the UK
  3. Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report
  4. MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
  5. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  6. Honor Band 5 Now Lets You Control Music on Your Android Smartphone, Monitor SpO2 Levels
  7. Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days
  8. OnePlus 7T to Get 960fps Slow Motion Mode, 4K Recording on the Wide-Angle Camera in Future Update
  9. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Expected to Be Powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  10. Google Pixel 4 Themes, Wallpaper, Recorder Apps Leak Ahead of Launch; Motion Sense Compatible Apps and Countries Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.