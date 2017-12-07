Within a couple of days of Google announcing the launch of Android Oreo (Go edition), two of the world's biggest mobile processor makers - MediaTek and Qualcomm - have announced support for the new operating system that was launched at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

MediaTek, in a statement on Thursday, said that it will be an SoC partner for bringing Android Oreo (Go edition) to smartphone makers and will offer support on Android devices with 512MB to 1GB of RAM. Go edition is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and this is one of the rare instances when support from SoC makers is available within a short span of the operating system's launch.

Qualcomm, the other major mobile processor maker, also announced full support for bringing Android Oreo (Go edition) to low-RAM smartphones. The manufacturer states that it will be working closely with Google to offer an optimised experience on smartphones with a memory of 1GB or less. Qualcomm claims that this partnership will help leverage growth for both brands in emerging markets from South Asia and Africa.

Google announced Android Oreo (Go edition) in India earlier this week. It is said to become available in the next few months with developers getting access in the latest Android 8.1 Oreo update. Google claims that devices running Android Oreo (Go edition) will have an average 15 percent faster app startup time and preloaded apps will take almost 50 percent less space on the internal storage drive.

Android Oreo (Go edition) is expected to be available running on devices based on Snapdragon mobile platforms in early 2018. Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones powered by MediaTek will be available in the global market by Q1, 2018