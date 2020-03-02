MediaTek has launched a successor to its Helio P90 SoC, the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Just ahead of the launch of the first smartphone that uses the SoC, the Taiwanese chipmaker made the announcement on Monday. The new Helio P95 chipset is targeted at mid-range smartphones and looks like an incremental update over the Helio P90. MediaTek says the new Helio P95 SoC offers better AI performance and adds support for 64-megapixel cameras. Besides that, MediaTek's Helio P95 doesn't offer any significant updates compared to its predecessor. While the Oppo Reno 3 Pro starts shipping from Friday in India, MediaTek hasn't announced when other new smartphones with Helio P95 will start shipping, but with an incremental update like this, it shouldn't take very long.

In an official announcement, MediaTek said its new Helio P95 chipset offers a 10 percent increase in performance, thanks to a new APU (AI processing unit). The new chipset also adds support for 64-megapixel smartphone cameras using a triple ISP. MediaTek had launched the Helio P90 chipset back in December 2018.

MediaTek's new Helio P95 SoC features two ARM Cortex-A75 performance cores, clocked at 2.2GHz, alongside six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, clocked at 2.0GHz. This is the same CPU architecture as the Helio P90 chipset. The GPU is the same as well, but MediaTek claims it'll now offer 10 percent increased performance.

The Helio 95 SoC brings support for 64-megapixel cameras in the mid-range smartphone segment. The new ISP (image signal processor) can support a 64-megapixel primary camera while its predecessor could support 48-megapixel primary camera sensors. MediaTek has also added a bunch of AI enhancements. As we mentioned, the Helio P95 SoC is featured in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro global variant that was launched in India on Monday.

MediaTek Helio P95 SoC also supports the company's HyperEngine technology. This is the first time the technology is being supported in a P-series chipset, according to MediaTek. HyperEngine can offer an enhanced gaming performance by optimizing both hardware and software. The new chipset supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with UFS 2.1 storage support. As for connectivity, the Helio P95 SoC offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac networks, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE Cat.12 downloads and Cat.13 uploads.