Technology News
loading

MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch

MediaTek Helio P95 feels like an incremental update to the Helio P90 chipset that was launched in 2018.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch

MediaTek Helio P95 powers Oppo's new Reno 3 Pro smartphone

Highlights
  • MediaTek Helio P95 adds support for 64-megapixel cameras
  • The chipset powers Oppo's new Reno 3 Pro smartphone
  • Other Android OEMs are expected to adopt the new SoC soon

MediaTek has launched a successor to its Helio P90 SoC, the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Just ahead of the launch of the first smartphone that uses the SoC, the Taiwanese chipmaker made the announcement on Monday. The new Helio P95 chipset is targeted at mid-range smartphones and looks like an incremental update over the Helio P90. MediaTek says the new Helio P95 SoC offers better AI performance and adds support for 64-megapixel cameras. Besides that, MediaTek's Helio P95 doesn't offer any significant updates compared to its predecessor. While the Oppo Reno 3 Pro starts shipping from Friday in India, MediaTek hasn't announced when other new smartphones with Helio P95 will start shipping, but with an incremental update like this, it shouldn't take very long.

In an official announcement, MediaTek said its new Helio P95 chipset offers a 10 percent increase in performance, thanks to a new APU (AI processing unit). The new chipset also adds support for 64-megapixel smartphone cameras using a triple ISP. MediaTek had launched the Helio P90 chipset back in December 2018.

MediaTek's new Helio P95 SoC features two ARM Cortex-A75 performance cores, clocked at 2.2GHz, alongside six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, clocked at 2.0GHz. This is the same CPU architecture as the Helio P90 chipset. The GPU is the same as well, but MediaTek claims it'll now offer 10 percent increased performance.

The Helio 95 SoC brings support for 64-megapixel cameras in the mid-range smartphone segment. The new ISP (image signal processor) can support a 64-megapixel primary camera while its predecessor could support 48-megapixel primary camera sensors. MediaTek has also added a bunch of AI enhancements. As we mentioned, the Helio P95 SoC is featured in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro global variant that was launched in India on Monday.

MediaTek Helio P95 SoC also supports the company's HyperEngine technology. This is the first time the technology is being supported in a P-series chipset, according to MediaTek. HyperEngine can offer an enhanced gaming performance by optimizing both hardware and software. The new chipset supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with UFS 2.1 storage support. As for connectivity, the Helio P95 SoC offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac networks, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE Cat.12 downloads and Cat.13 uploads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek Helio P95, MediaTek, Helio P95, Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 6
Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report
MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
  4. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  9. Xiaomi's 40W Wireless Charger Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 40 Minutes
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Now Playable for Free on the PlayStation 4
  2. iPhone XR Tops Global Smartphone Sales in 2019, iPhone 11 Comes in Close Second: Counterpoint
  3. COVID-19: Microsoft Cancels IoT in Action Event in Melbourne
  4. Xiaomi 40W Wireless Charger Fully Charges 4,000mAh Battery in 40 Minutes, Video Shows
  5. Vodafone Idea Brings Double Data Offer on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  6. Amazon Deliveries Also Affected by Monday Blues, Study Claims
  7. Honor Band 5i Now Started Receiving Firmware Update in India That Brings SpO2 Feature
  8. Microsoft Surface Duo Foldable Smartphone May Launch Sooner Than Expected: Report
  9. MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Announced Just Ahead of Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch
  10. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.