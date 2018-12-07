Chip maker MediaTek on Thursday showcased its first 5G baseband chipset — the Helio M70 — at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, China. This unveiling comes a few months after the Helio M70 5G chip was first announced at Computex 2018 in Taiwan in June this year. With this launch, the MediaTek Helio M70 is part of the industry's first wave of 5G multi-mode integrated baseband chipsets. The chipset is 2G/3G/4G/5G-enabled and supports 5G radio (NR).

MediaTek's Helio M70 5G baseband chipset also supports standalone architecture (SA), non-standalone architecture (NSA), the sub-6GHz frequency band, high power user equipment (HPUE), and other 5G technologies required in a modern-day chipset. Other than that, the Helio M70 offers backward compatibility to 4G, 3G, and even 2G networks in the absence of 5G connectivity. For this, it makes use of LTE and 5G dual connectivity.

It is designed in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15 specifications with a data rate of 5Gbps. MediaTek claims that the simplified design of the chipset allows manufacturers to make 5G capable devices with a smaller form factor, improved energy efficiency, and good aesthetics.

A partnership with telecom giant China Mobile, MediaTek states, will help build an industry ecosystem to achieve 5G roadmap goals next year. Not just China Mobile, MediaTek is also collaborating with other companies including Huawei, Nokia, NTT Docomo, and more. While the Helio M70 baseband chipset is available now, it is expected to ship in the second half of 2019.

At the announcement earlier this year, key features of the MediaTek Helio M70 SoC were revealed. It is based on TSMC's 7nm process. The chipset supports ARM Cortex-A53 processing units, dual camera setups, and AI enhancements using the MediaTek NeuroPilot.

“MediaTek is committed to promoting the adoption of the latest technologies. With the commercialisation of the first 5G baseband chipset, Helio M70, consumers will be able to enjoy the exciting 5G experience from a mature and complete solution,” said TL Lee, General Manager, MediaTek Wireless Communications Division. “In the future, 5G and AI application areas will continue to grow, enhancing the connected experience for users in areas such as mobile phones or smart living.”