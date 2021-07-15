MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G88 SoCs have been announced by the chipmaker for upcoming smartphones. The MediaTek Helio G96 can be paired with 120Hz full-HD+ displays, can integrate a 108-megapixel camera, and supports 4G LTE with dual 4G SIM cards. The MediaTek Helio G88, on the other hand, supports full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel camera, and 4G VoLTE. Both the SoCs are equipped with MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game technology. The SoCs will likely be seen in upcoming Android phones positioned in the budget to mid-range segment.

Beginning with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, it offers support for 120Hz displays with up to Full-HD+ resolution. The display is said to have no limitation in DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface and the SoC supports both LCD and AMOLED displays. The Helio G96 features two Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating at up to 2.05GHz. There's also LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. It additionally supports 108-megapixel cameras for the most detailed images, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, as well as the company's Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine.

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, on the other hand, supports 90Hz display refresh rate and the octa-core CPU features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz. The Helio G88 offers support for up to 64-megapixel main cameras, a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies. Helio G88 comes with integrated voice wakeup for voice assistant services.

Both the SoCs have MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 generation technology that is said to intelligently manage CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience. It is claimed to also help in power saving during high FPS gaming to extend battery life. The technology is said to enable intelligent prediction of Wi-Fi and 4G connection concurrency.