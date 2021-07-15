Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid Range Smartphones

MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones

MediaTek Helio G96 and Helio G88 support HyperEngine 2.0 Lite technology.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2021 18:47 IST
MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones

MediaTek Helio G96 can integrate a 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • MediaTek Helio G88 can support up to 64-megapixel camera
  • Both SoCs may power budget to mid-range phones
  • MediaTek Helio G96 supports 4G LTE with dual 4G SIM

MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G88 SoCs have been announced by the chipmaker for upcoming smartphones. The MediaTek Helio G96 can be paired with 120Hz full-HD+ displays, can integrate a 108-megapixel camera, and supports 4G LTE with dual 4G SIM cards. The MediaTek Helio G88, on the other hand, supports full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel camera, and 4G VoLTE. Both the SoCs are equipped with MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game technology. The SoCs will likely be seen in upcoming Android phones positioned in the budget to mid-range segment.

Beginning with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, it offers support for 120Hz displays with up to Full-HD+ resolution. The display is said to have no limitation in DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface and the SoC supports both LCD and AMOLED displays. The Helio G96 features two Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating at up to 2.05GHz. There's also LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. It additionally supports 108-megapixel cameras for the most detailed images, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, as well as the company's Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine.

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, on the other hand, supports 90Hz display refresh rate and the octa-core CPU features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz. The Helio G88 offers support for up to 64-megapixel main cameras, a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies. Helio G88 comes with integrated voice wakeup for voice assistant services.

Both the SoCs have MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 generation technology that is said to intelligently manage CPU, GPU, and memory to enable a smooth gaming experience. It is claimed to also help in power saving during high FPS gaming to extend battery life. The technology is said to enable intelligent prediction of Wi-Fi and 4G connection concurrency.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88, MediaTek
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Series X, Series S May Get a Controller Upgrade Inspired by PlayStation 5’s DualSense
MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  3. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  4. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  5. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  8. Netflix May Offer Video Games at No Extra Cost, New Kids Features Launched
  9. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  10. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones
  2. Xbox Series X, Series S May Get a Controller Upgrade Inspired by PlayStation 5’s DualSense
  3. Zomato IPO Attracting Young Investors, 27 Percent of Applicants on Day 1 Were Under 25: Paytm Money
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Users Report White and Green Display Issues That Get Worse With Time
  5. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases
  6. Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected
  7. Netflix Could Soon Offer Video Games on the Platform at No Extra Cost, Announces Two New Kids Features
  8. Maharashtra Police Arrests Engineer Running Thop TV App for Circulating Pirated OTT Content: Report
  9. The Grand Tour Scotland ‘Lochdown’ Special Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  10. India's Ban on Mastercard for Not Complying With Data Storage Rules Said to Hit Banks' Card Operations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com