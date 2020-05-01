Technology News
loading

MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Is the New Mobile Chip for Everyday Gamers

Redmi Note 9 is the first phone to come with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 May 2020 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Is the New Mobile Chip for Everyday Gamers

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Xiaomi

Helio G85 SoC has the 2+6 core arrangement

Highlights
  • Helio G85 SoC unveiled with the Redmi Note 9
  • MediaTek announced new feature for the Dimensity 1000 5G SoC
  • It will offer better battery life while YouTube streaming

MediaTek has been making smartphone processors for more than 15 years and has developed many different series of chipsets over the years. Now, the company has unveiled its latest entry dubbed the MediaTek Helio G85. Part of the G series, the processor is designed with gaming in mind. The processor made its debut in the Redmi Note 9 that was announced on Thursday. Further, the company also announced that it will enable YouTube video streams using the AV1 video codec on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC.

The MediaTek Helio G85, according to Xiaomi at Redmi Note 9 launch event, is “Made for everyday gamers”. It comes with the 2+6 core arrangement where there are two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. As of now, the clock speeds for the Cortex-A55 cores is unknown. The integrated Mali G52 GPU is clocked at 1000MHz, according to the spec sheet for the Redmi Note 9. During the launch of the phone, Xiaomi also shared some benchmarks putting the Helio G85 against the Snapdragon 665 and Exynos 9611 with results tipping in the favour of the Helio G85.

However, it should be noted that the difference between the new Helio G85 and the relatively older Helio G80 is an extra 50MHz on the Arm Mali G52 GPU. The core configuration for the CPU is the same in both the Helio G85 and the Helio G80.

Further, MediaTek had announced that it will enable YouTube video streams using the cutting-edge AV1 video codec on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC. The company says as the AV1 codec has improved compression efficiency, the processor will give users “incredible visual quality and smoother video experiences, while using less data.” In this day and age where a lot of the media consumption takes place on the phone, the implementation will be quite useful as users will be using less battery with the same amount of video streaming. Additionally, the AV1 hardware video decoder enables playback of AV1 video streams up to 4K resolution at 60 fps.

 

“MediaTek is engaged in consistently upgrading its offerings to enhance user experience, and AV1 technology is a prime example,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Business Unit in a statement. “Video is now the most used form of communication, with 70 percent of Millennials and Gen Z reportedly using streaming services.”

The announcement by the company also mentions that the AV1 codec is an ultra-high-performance video codec technology that delivers 30 percent more compression efficiency compared to existing VP9.

To recall, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC was launched late last year and is based on the Based on 7nm architecture.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Helio G85, Redmi Note 9, Dimensity 1000 5G SoC
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A92 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked On Retail Site
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Orders for PS4, Xbox One Now Live in India: Price, Editions, Bonus Features
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Is the New Mobile Chip for Everyday Gamers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  4. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  5. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
  6. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  7. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  8. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite World Cup 2020 and Dota 2 International Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic
  2. Huawei Watch GT 2e Price in India Tipped By Flipkart Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Orders for PS4, Xbox One Now Live in India: Price, Editions, Bonus Features
  4. MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Is the New Mobile Chip for Everyday Gamers
  5. Oppo A92 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked On Retail Site
  6. Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features
  7. PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
  8. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  10. Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com