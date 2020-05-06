Technology News
MediaTek Unveils New Helio G85 Octa-Core Gaming Chipset With 1GHz GPU

Helio G85 is equipped with MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology for a smooth gaming experience.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 6 May 2020 13:21 IST
MediaTek Helio G85 chipset can support up to 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • MediaTek has launched its Helio G85 chipset
  • It comes with 1GHz ARM Mali G52 GPU
  • It can support up to 8GB of RAM

MediaTek unveiled its new mobile gaming-focused Helio G85 chipset in Taiwan on Tuesday. The new chipset comes with a 1GHz GPU for a smooth mobile gaming experience along with other enhancements. The Helio G85 will expand MediaTek's gaming chipset lineup and provide smartphone manufacturers who want to make a gaming-oriented device with a wider range of options. The chipset maker said that the Helio G85 is equipped with its HyperEngine technology to enable powerful gaming on mobile devices.

MediaTek Helio G85 specifications and features

The 12nm Helio G85 chipset by MediaTek has two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. It has a ARM Mali G52 GPU clocked at up to 1GHz. The Helio G85 supports up to 8GB of RAM — you can see all the specifications on MediaTek's site here.

Helio G85 chipset supports category-7 4G LTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac. As for the cameras, it appears that it supports up to 2 cameras with 16-megapixel+16-megapixel sensors or a single 48-megapixel sensor. The chipset is also said to enhance the performance of AI camera tasks.


The chipset also has Voice Wakeup (VoW) that reduces power usage by voice assistant services. Inertial navigation engine on the chipset provides better accuracy when navigating indoors, underground, and in tunnels. MediaTek has made several other gaming chipsets under its Helio G family. They include the Helio G90, Helio G90T, Helio G80, and Helio G70 chipsets. The company has not revealed the pricing of the chipset.

“The Helio G85 delivers a combination of impressive performance, minimal power consumption and a range of other gaming enhancements so users can enjoy fast and smooth gameplay,” Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant GM of MediaTek's wireless business unit said.

Comments

Further reading: MediaTek, Helio G85
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
MediaTek Unveils New Helio G85 Octa-Core Gaming Chipset With 1GHz GPU
  MediaTek Unveils New Helio G85 Octa-Core Gaming Chipset With 1GHz GPU
