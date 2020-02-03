MediaTek has added a new member to its portfolio of gaming-centric mobile platforms – the MediaTek Helio G80. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC is a slightly more powerful version of the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC that was also detailed earlier this year. The new MediaTek offering is an octa-core SoC that leverages the in-house HyperEngine technology to offer a better gaming output and connectivity experience. However, MediaTek or its partners are yet to reveal details about any upcoming phone(s) powered by the Helio G80 SoC.

As per the official product page, the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC has a cluster of two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz, while a cluster of six Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.8GHz is there to handle non-demanding tasks. It offers support for up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM operating at a frequency of 1800MHz, and eMMC5.1 storage standard. The Helio G80 is a 4G-only SoC that comes equipped with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU for graphics crunching.

The new MediaTek offering employs the proprietary HyperEngine Game Technology for better resource management with regards to power and thermals in order to deliver smoother gaming performance. On the other hand, MediaTek HyperEngine connectivity enhancements are also onboard, alongside the in-house CorePilot, NeuroPilot, Pump Express, Tiny Sensor Hub, and Integrated VoW (voice on wakeup) technologies.

Hardware compatibility of the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC includes support for up to dual 16-megapixel sensors or a single 48-megapixel camera, while supported features include electronic image stabilisation (EIS), Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC), and AI-assisted face unlock. Connectivity suite of the new MediaTek offering is rounded off by Bluetooth 5.0, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS, and 4G LTE.