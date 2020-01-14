MediaTek is all set to add a new member to its Helio G-series of gaming-centric mobile chipsets. The company has listed the specifications of a yet-to-be-announced Helio G70 SoC on its official website. The new Helio G-series SoC comes with the proprietary HyperEngine game technology that is claimed to enhance the gaming performance. Going by its specifications, the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC appears to be a less powerful - and cheaper - alternative to the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC that powers the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro.

As per the product page of Helio G70 SoC on the official MediaTek website, it is an octa-core SoC that employs a cluster of two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz for heavy lifting, while the second cluster consists of six Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.7GHz. The new 64-bit MediaTek offering supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with a peak frequency of 1800MHz, while the supported memory type is eMMC 5.1. As for the proprietary HyperEngine game technology, it is claimed to enhance the gaming output by improving network connectivity, better resource management, and more efficient power consumption.

Graphics are handled by the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU that ticks at 820MHz. The peak display resolution supported by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC is full-HD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels). It is capable of 2K video playback at 30fps and full-HD video playback at 60fps, and the same goes for video encoding specs that include support for H.264 and H.265 / HEVC standards. Connectivity suite of the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC includes Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual 4G VoLTE

Unlike the Dimensity lineup of SoCs that come with an integrated 5G modem, the Helio G70 is a 4G-only solution. Talking about its imaging prowess, the onboard ISP supports dual rear camera setups with up to a 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel hardware, or a single 48-megapixel snapper. Supported camera features include AI Face Unlock, single/dual camera bokeh effect, EIS, and multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR). For now, there are no details about the process used to fabricate the Helio G70, but speculation points to the same 12nm FinFET tech used on the Helio G90 series.