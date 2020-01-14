Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch

MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch

MediaTek Helio G70 is an octa-core SoC that is targeted at lower mid-range phones.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 19:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch

MediaTek Helio G70 SoC delegates graphics processing to Mali-G52 GPU

Highlights
  • MediaTek Helio G70 SoC packs two Cortex-A75 cores for demanding tasks
  • It also features a cluster of six low-power Cortex-A55 cores
  • MediaTek Helio G70 supports dual cameras or a single 48-megapixel snapper

MediaTek is all set to add a new member to its Helio G-series of gaming-centric mobile chipsets. The company has listed the specifications of a yet-to-be-announced Helio G70 SoC on its official website. The new Helio G-series SoC comes with the proprietary HyperEngine game technology that is claimed to enhance the gaming performance. Going by its specifications, the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC appears to be a less powerful - and cheaper - alternative to the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC that powers the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro.

As per the product page of Helio G70 SoC on the official MediaTek website, it is an octa-core SoC that employs a cluster of two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz for heavy lifting, while the second cluster consists of six Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.7GHz. The new 64-bit MediaTek offering supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with a peak frequency of 1800MHz, while the supported memory type is eMMC 5.1. As for the proprietary HyperEngine game technology, it is claimed to enhance the gaming output by improving network connectivity, better resource management, and more efficient power consumption.

Graphics are handled by the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU that ticks at 820MHz. The peak display resolution supported by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC is full-HD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels). It is capable of 2K video playback at 30fps and full-HD video playback at 60fps, and the same goes for video encoding specs that include support for H.264 and H.265 / HEVC standards. Connectivity suite of the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC includes Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual 4G VoLTE

Unlike the Dimensity lineup of SoCs that come with an integrated 5G modem, the Helio G70 is a 4G-only solution. Talking about its imaging prowess, the onboard ISP supports dual rear camera setups with up to a 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel hardware, or a single 48-megapixel snapper. Supported camera features include AI Face Unlock, single/dual camera bokeh effect, EIS, and multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR). For now, there are no details about the process used to fabricate the Helio G70, but speculation points to the same 12nm FinFET tech used on the Helio G90 series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Helio G70, Helio G70
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Home Speakers No Longer Support Guest Mode

Related Stories

MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  2. Realme Buds Air Neo Could Be the Company's Next Truly Wireless Earbuds
  3. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  4. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Details Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  8. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo's Next Apex Concept Phone Arriving at MWC 2020
  2. Stars Need a Partner to Create Universe's Brightest Explosions, Study Claims
  3. 5 Major US Carriers Vulnerable to SIM-Swapping Tactics: Study
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3D Renders Visualise What It Could Look Like, Pops Up on China's 3C Certification Site
  5. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  6. Twitter Said to Be Planning Bitcoin Payments as Tips on Its Platform
  7. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed on Company Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
  9. Google Home Speakers No Longer Support Guest Mode
  10. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 74, Rs. 75, Rs. 153 Prepaid Plans to Half
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.