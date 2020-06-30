MediaTek has introduced two new gaming focused processors namely, the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 that will be fitted into “mainstream gaming smartphones.” Both the Helio G35 and the Helio G25 use MediaTek's HyperEngine Technology that improves the overall gaming experience on budget friendly smartphones in comparison to previous generation processors. Further, they are both octa-core processors with integrated IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics and 4G LTE modems. The Helio G35 and the Helio G25 boast of a low latency gaming experience. And, not just gaming, the two processors also include some features that improve the camera performance when compared to older offerings.

MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25

Both the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 processors are aimed at budget friendly smartphones and offer enhanced gaming and camera experience. Seeing as mobile gaming has become such a global phenomenon, MediaTek has expanded its G series of mobile processors to “meet the huge demand for competitively priced, mainstream gaming smartphones.” They offer premium features like enhanced power efficiency, enhanced photography, and seamless gameplay.

MediaTek says its HyperEngine Game technology uses intelligent resource management to offer smooth performance. It ensures a lag-free gaming experience by intelligently triggering Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency, the company says.

The Helio G35 and Helio G25 support multi-camera smartphones and come with a hardware depth engine to enable dual camera bokeh photography. The Helio G25 has support for a single camera mode of up to 21-megapixels at 30fps while the Helio G35 supports up to 25-megapixel cameras and has AI enhanced features that include simulated bokeh.

In terms of connectivity, they feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems that allows VoLTE/ViLTE on two SIM cards. They also have Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support, and MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna that provides the best connection with low power consumption.

MediaTek Helio G35 specifications

The Helio G35 packs eight 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 cores with maximum frequency of 2.3GHz. The IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU has a maximum frequency of 680MHz and supports a maximum display resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It supports both LPDDR3 and LPDDR4x RAM up to 6GB and up to 1,600MHz. Camera features on the Helio G35 include support for two 13-megapixel camera or a single 25-megapixel camera, both at up to 30fps. It also supports Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh, AI Beautification, Hardware Warping Engine (EIS), AI Smart Photo Album, Multi-Frame Noise reduction, and more.

For connectivity, the MediaTek Helio G35 comes with dual-4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 5 (b/g/n/ac), GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth v5.0, and FM radio support.

MediaTek Helio G25 specifications

The Helio G25 has the same 64-bit CPU configuration with a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz. The IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU supports a maximum display resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It has the same RAM support as well. In terms of camera features, the Helio G25 can handle a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor, or a single 21-megapixel sensor. This processor has the same AI and EIS camera features, as well as the same connectivity options as the MediaTek Helio G35.

MediaTek says smartphones with the Helio G35 and the Helio G25 will hit the market soon, in the coming months. The launch announcement however was timed with the first phones to feature the new processors - the Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 while the Redmi 9A is powered by the Helio G25 SoC. Both phones were unveiled on Tuesday.

