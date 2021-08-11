Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 Mobile SoCs With 5G, 120Hz Display Support Announced

MediaTek Dimensity 920 comes with support for LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM as well as UFS 2.1 and UFS 3.1 storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2021 15:21 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 Mobile SoCs With 5G, 120Hz Display Support Announced

MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC supports up to single 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC has heterogeneous multi-processing
  • Dimensity 810 SoC comes with Wi-Fi 5 support
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 offers 9 percent faster gaming performance

MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 5G SoCs have been announced as the latest models to join the growing Dimensity 900 and 800 series portfolio. Both are octa-core, 64-bit chipsets that support high refresh rate displays, and come with heterogeneous multi-processing and support for multi-camera setups. MediaTek Dimensity 920 has support for Wi-Fi 6 while the Dimensity 810 sticks with Wi-Fi 5 support. The Dimensity 810 SoC has been designed for mainstream mid-tier phones, though, as of now, it is unclear which smartphones will be the first to feature these SoCs.

MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC details

MediaTek Dimensity 920 is a 6nm SoC that packs one set each of Arm Cortex-A78 and Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores with the former clocked at 2.5GHz and the latter at 2.0GHz. The CPU is paired with an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and the SoC is said to offer up to 9 percent faster gaming performance compared to the Dimensity 900. It supports LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM as well as UFS 2.1 and UFS 3.1 storage. For connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NavIC, and more. In terms of display support, the Dimensity 920 SoC can run 2,560x1,080 pixels displays at up to 120Hz. For video encoding, it can encode in H.264, H.265/ HEVC. The chipset is capable of processing a single 108-megapixel camera or two 20-megapixel sensors and can do 4K video recording.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC details

MediaTek Dimensity 810 includes one set each of Arm Cortex-A55 and Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It is also a 6nm chipset and has eight cores paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. RAM support is limited to LPDDR4x and storage is limited to UFS 2.2. In terms of connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NavIC, GPS, and more. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC can process a single 64-megapixel camera sensor or dual 16-megapixel sensors. It supports up to 2,560x1,080 pixels resolution displays at refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 920, MediaTek Dimensity 920 Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 810, MediaTek Dimensity 810 Specifications, MediaTek
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
Intel Fails to Overturn $2.18-Billion Patent Verdict, Plans Appeal
MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 Mobile SoCs With 5G, 120Hz Display Support Announced
