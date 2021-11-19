Technology News
loading

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is the first mobile chipset to be built on TSMC’s 4nm process.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2021 12:15 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will come in smartphones sometime in Q1 2022

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC comes with LPDDR5x 7500Mbps support
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC also brings 320-megapixel camera support
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC also brings 320-megapixel camera support

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has been unveiled as the latest flagship processor to take on Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon chipset. It is the first mobile chipset to be built on TSMC's 4nm process and uses Arm's new version 9 architecture. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC integrates a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU and has a total of six fifth-generation APU cores for AI processing. The new flagship SoC also integrates a new 18-bit Imagiq Gen 7 ISP that claims to be the world's first to capture a 320-megapixel image. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3.

The company says that the first smartphones running on MediaTek DImensity 9000 SoC will arrive sometime in later Q1 2022. The chipset uses the new Armv9 architecture CPUs that includes one Arm Cortex-X2 at 3.05GHz frequency, three Arm Cortex-A710 with up to 2.85GHz frequency, and four Arm Cortex-A510 CPUs. The chipset also comes with LPDDR5x 7500Mbps support.

As mentioned, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has a flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP design that allows for HDR video capture on three cameras simultaneously. It also brings 320-megapixek camera support for smartphones. The new six-core fifth-generation AI processing unit is said to bring up to 4x power efficiency upgrade when compared to the last generation.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC includes the latest ARM Mali-G710 graphics processor. The chipset claims to bring industry first raytracing SDK using Vulkan for Android. It will also bring support for full-HD+ display with 180Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 9000 integrates the only 5G smartphone modem with 3GPP Release-16 standard technology into the chip. It features an integrated 5G modem that offers up to 7Gbps in the downlink, 3CC Carriers Aggregation (300MHz), and up to 300 percent faster uplink performance.

Connectivity options with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC include Bluetooth 5.3 standard, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2, Wireless Stereo Audio, and Beidou III-B1 C GNSS support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, MediaTek
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date Set for November 23, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras; Other Specifications Leak
PlayStation Black Friday Sale: FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Ghost of Tsushima Among 400 Games That Get Big Discounts
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera, New Snapdragon SoC
  2. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  3. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  4. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  5. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  6. Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Robolox
  7. All You Needed to Know About Netflix's Cowboy Bebop
  8. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  10. MediaTek Announces Flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak in Detail, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 898 SoC, 125W Fast Charging
  2. Clubhouse Adds Live Captioning to iOS App, Said to Support 13 Languages
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Picks Up Bluetooth SIG Certification, Launch Expected Soon
  4. HP Leads Indian PC Shipments in Q3 2021, Notebooks Dominate Overall Category: IDC
  5. Atari Releasing Retro Games Under XP Initiative as Classic Atari 2600 Console Cartridges
  6. BGMI Update 1.7 Brings League of Legends' Mirror Island Mode, Liverpool FC-Based Event, More
  7. Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds
  8. Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch
  9. LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
  10. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com