MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has been unveiled as the latest flagship processor to take on Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon chipset. It is the first mobile chipset to be built on TSMC's 4nm process and uses Arm's new version 9 architecture. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC integrates a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU and has a total of six fifth-generation APU cores for AI processing. The new flagship SoC also integrates a new 18-bit Imagiq Gen 7 ISP that claims to be the world's first to capture a 320-megapixel image. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3.

The company says that the first smartphones running on MediaTek DImensity 9000 SoC will arrive sometime in later Q1 2022. The chipset uses the new Armv9 architecture CPUs that includes one Arm Cortex-X2 at 3.05GHz frequency, three Arm Cortex-A710 with up to 2.85GHz frequency, and four Arm Cortex-A510 CPUs. The chipset also comes with LPDDR5x 7500Mbps support.

As mentioned, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has a flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP design that allows for HDR video capture on three cameras simultaneously. It also brings 320-megapixek camera support for smartphones. The new six-core fifth-generation AI processing unit is said to bring up to 4x power efficiency upgrade when compared to the last generation.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC includes the latest ARM Mali-G710 graphics processor. The chipset claims to bring industry first raytracing SDK using Vulkan for Android. It will also bring support for full-HD+ display with 180Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 9000 integrates the only 5G smartphone modem with 3GPP Release-16 standard technology into the chip. It features an integrated 5G modem that offers up to 7Gbps in the downlink, 3CC Carriers Aggregation (300MHz), and up to 300 percent faster uplink performance.

Connectivity options with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC include Bluetooth 5.3 standard, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2, Wireless Stereo Audio, and Beidou III-B1 C GNSS support.