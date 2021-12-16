MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC was launched on Thursday. The Taiwanese semiconductor giant has announced device maker adoption and endorsement from major smartphone manufacturers like Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. The flagship SoC from MediaTek will hit the markets in the first quarter of 2021. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC was first announced back in November. It integrates a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU and has an octa-core architecture with Arm Cortex CPUs. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is built on TSMC's 4nm process.

MediaTek mentioned in a press release that the first smartphones to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC will begin releasing in the first quarter of 2021. As mentioned, MediaTek has also announced device maker adoption and endorsements from Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The flagship SoC was initially announced in November. It is fabricated using TSMC's 4nm process and integrates a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and MediaTek APU 590. It integrates Armv9 architecture with one Arm Cortex-X2 CPU clocking at up to 3.05GHz, three Arm Cortex-A710 CPUs with a maximum clocking speed of 2.85GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 CPUs. It support LPDDR5x RAM with up to 7,500Mbps speeds.

Furthermore, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC integrates the firm's fifth-gen Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0) which is claimed to give 4x power efficiency gains compared to previous-gen APUs. It also gets MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 that uses AI acceleration to optimise graphic reproduction and reduce the load on GPU.

MediaTek's flagship SoC also has 18-bit HDR MediaTek Imagiq 790 ISP, 3GPP Release 16 5G modem, MediaTek MiraVision 790 that support 144Hz WQHD+ display or 180Hz full-HD+ displays. The chipset also gets Wi-Fi 6E support, GNSS with Bideou, and Bluetooth v5.3. The Dimensity 9000 5G SoC is claimed to provide customisation to smartphone manufacturers that can help them create 5G-enabled handsets that stand out.