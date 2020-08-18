MediaTek Dimensity 800U has been announced as a new chipset for mid-range smartphones with improved 5G connectivity. The Dimensity 800U with 5G support comes with octa-core processor with an integrated ARM Mali G57 MC3 GPU that takes care of the graphical workload. The company says the Dimensity 800U offers “ultra-connected dual 5G chip that balances immense CPU speeds with an efficiency-focused design.” It is based on 7nm architecture and supports up to 120Hz displays.

As per the MediaTek website, the Dimensity 800U SoC features four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC3 with a maximum supported display resolution of 2,520x1,080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Notably, the Dimensity 800U SoC can support up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2,133MHz and UFS 2.2 storage. Compared to the Dimensity 700 series chipsets, game load times are said to be 1.4 seconds faster. Benchmark scores are claimed to be up to 11 percent faster in CPU and 28 percent faster in GPU performance. The GPU also allows for video encoding and playback at 4K @ 30fps.

Connectivity options on this chip include 5G, Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), GPS/ QZSS L1+ L5/ Galileo E1 + E5a/ BeiDou B1C + B2a/ NAVIC, and Bluetooth 5.1. It boasts of up to 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregations, seamless handover between two 5G areas, and better coverage. The Dimensity 800U SoC's integrated 5G modem supports 5G+5G Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), VoNR, sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, and MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technology.

The Dimensity 800U SoC also comes with support for up to 64-megapixel cameras or dual 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel cameras with a maximum supported resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. It also allows for HDR10+ content playback, as well as activating voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or other localised services with multiple trigger words.

As of now, there is no information on when the devices powered by Dimensity 800U will reach the market.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.