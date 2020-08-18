Technology News
loading

MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched

MediaTek Dimensity 800U has four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2020 14:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched

MediaTek Dimensity 800U supports 120Hz displays

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U announced
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U offers better 5G connectivity
  • It offers 11 percent faster CPU performance than Dimensity 700 series

MediaTek Dimensity 800U has been announced as a new chipset for mid-range smartphones with improved 5G connectivity. The Dimensity 800U with 5G support comes with octa-core processor with an integrated ARM Mali G57 MC3 GPU that takes care of the graphical workload. The company says the Dimensity 800U offers “ultra-connected dual 5G chip that balances immense CPU speeds with an efficiency-focused design.” It is based on 7nm architecture and supports up to 120Hz displays.

As per the MediaTek website, the Dimensity 800U SoC features four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC3 with a maximum supported display resolution of 2,520x1,080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Notably, the Dimensity 800U SoC can support up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2,133MHz and UFS 2.2 storage. Compared to the Dimensity 700 series chipsets, game load times are said to be 1.4 seconds faster. Benchmark scores are claimed to be up to 11 percent faster in CPU and 28 percent faster in GPU performance. The GPU also allows for video encoding and playback at 4K @ 30fps.

Connectivity options on this chip include 5G, Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), GPS/ QZSS L1+ L5/ Galileo E1 + E5a/ BeiDou B1C + B2a/ NAVIC, and Bluetooth 5.1. It boasts of up to 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregations, seamless handover between two 5G areas, and better coverage. The Dimensity 800U SoC's integrated 5G modem supports 5G+5G Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), VoNR, sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, and MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technology.

The Dimensity 800U SoC also comes with support for up to 64-megapixel cameras or dual 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel cameras with a maximum supported resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. It also allows for HDR10+ content playback, as well as activating voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or other localised services with multiple trigger words.

As of now, there is no information on when the devices powered by Dimensity 800U will reach the market.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 800U, MediaTek Dimensity 800U specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  4. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  5. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  6. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  8. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
  9. Realme 7 May Launch Soon, CMO Xu Qi Chase Teases
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
  2. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399
  3. Cruise Operator Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack, Guest and Employee Data Accessed
  4. The Boys Season 3 Casts Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
  5. Realme 7 Teased to Be Unveiled Soon, New Leak Tips September 1 Launch Event
  6. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Co-Op Mode Coming to PS4 This Fall as a Free Update
  7. Trump Looked at Banning Further Chinese Apps in Addition to TikTok
  8. Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest
  9. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft to Phase Out Internet Explorer 11, Legacy Edge in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com