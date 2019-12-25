MediaTek has announced a new 5G SoC – the MediaTek Dimensity 800 - targeted at mid-range smartphones. As the name clearly suggests, the Dimensity 800 SoC will be positioned below the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC that is targeted at high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese chipmaker has revealed that the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC will make its way to mid-range smartphones in the second quarter next year, but so far, there is no word on the brands that will employ MediaTek's latest offering. However, the company has not divulged technical details about the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC yet.

As per an ITHome report, the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC will be officially launched in Q1 2021, while phones powered by it will arrive in the second quarter. Details such as the transistor or die size, core architecture, clock speed, GPU, and 5G modem are still under the covers, but more information will most likely be revealed in Q1 next year when MediaTek officially launches the Dimensity 800 SoC for the global market.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC is tipped to take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, which is also a 5G-ready SoC targeted at mid-range smartphones. As per tipster Digital Chat Station, the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC will reportedly debut carrying the model number MT6873. Now, this is not the first time we are hearing about the MediaTek MT6873 SoC.

Details about a new mid-range 5G SoC from MediaTek carrying the model number MT6873 emerged last month. It is tipped to employ the in-house Helio M70 5G modem and will reportedly have two Cortex A76 cores for doing the heavy-lifting, while the remaining six will be Cortex-A50 series cores. The chip was rumoured to enter mass production in Q2 2020, which is also when the new report says the first phones powered by the Dimensity 800 SoC will arrive.