MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Launched, Realme Phone to Be the First to Feature the Chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC features two ARM Cortex-A76 ‘Big’ cores, along with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2021 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is designed to broaden the availability of 5G phones in India

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC comes with support for 90Hz displays
  • The MediaTek SoC supports up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Realme has been named as first manufacturer to bring Dimensity 700 phone

MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC) was launched on Wednesday to bring 5G phones to the masses. The new 7nm chipset comes with support for 90Hz displays as well as offers dual 5G connectivity. It also offers octa-core processing at a maximum clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is also claimed to deliver up to 30 percent greater throughput layer coverage. In addition to the launch, MediaTek announced that Realme will be the first smartphone brand in India to use the newly launched Dimensity 700 SoC in one of its next-generation phones.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC features two ARM Cortex-A76 ‘Big' cores at a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz, along with support for up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM at a frequency of 2,133MHz and UFS 2.2 2-lane storage. There are also six cores of ARM Cortex-A55 clocked at up to 2GHz. The chipset is based on the 7nm production process that is claimed to offer up to 28 percent more power efficiency over an equivalent 8nm SoC. Further, it supports full-HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek has provided an image signal processor (ISP) on the Dimensity 700 SoC to support either two 16-megapixel cameras or a single 64-megapixel camera. The chipset also offers features such as multi-frame NR, 3D Noise Reduction, Depth Engine, and AI-Camera enhancements.

The Dimensity 700 SoC includes ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU at a maximum frequency of 950MHz. It also provides support for up to 2K video encoding at a frame rate of 30 frames per second.

Specifically for 5G connectivity, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC has both Non-Standalone Architecture) and SA (Standalone Architecture) modes. It is claimed to deliver a peak download speed of up to 2.77Gbps. The Dimensity 700 SoC also supports 4G, 3G, and 2G networks. Further, it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/ BeiDou/ Glonass/ Galileo/ NavIC.

Realme phone based on MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Although other manufacturers are yet to reveal their plans, Realme has been named as the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. This comes just months after bringing the Realme X7 5G based as the first phone to use the Dimensity 800U.

“As a 5G leader and populariser, Realme envisions bringing 5G-enabled smartphones with enhanced capabilities to users, so they can access their desired tech lifestyle,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President — Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, in a prepared statement. “We are happy to have MediaTek as a partner in this journey. Together, we will continue to massify, develop and nurture an ecosystem of 5G smartphones in India and globally.”

Details about the launch of the Realme phone based on the Dimensity 700 SoC are yet to be revealed.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip will create a new wave in the 5G smartphone segment in India and also expect more OEMs to join the league in the coming months.” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 700, Realme, MediaTek
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia 2.2 Receiving Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in 24 Countries
