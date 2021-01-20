MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G SoCs have been unveiled as the latest entrants in the company's 5G Dimensity line up. They are designed on a 6nm architecture and MediaTek says they come with “unrivaled AI, camera, and multimedia features for powerful 5G experiences.” The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC has 200-megapixel camera support as well as new gaming enhancements. Furthermore, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme will be releasing phones powered by the new SoCs and Realme has shared that it will be one of the first to release a flagship smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core SoC that features an ARM Cortex-A78 ultra core that goes up to 3GHz with 2X L2 cache. There are three ARM Cortex-A78 super cores up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The Dimensity 1200 SoC uses the Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports a maximum of 16GB LDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of display support, this SoC can deliver a maximum of 2,520x1,080 pixels and up to 168Hz refresh rate.

Coming to optics, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC supports a single 200-megapixel camera sensor or two sensors up to 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, multi-mode 5G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and FM Radio. Dimensity 1200 has received TÜV Rheinland certification as well for its 5G performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G SoC specifications

The Dimensity 1100 5G SoC houses four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. It also uses the Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports a maximum of 16GB LDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G SoC can support up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2,520x1,080 pixels resolution.

In terms of camera, the SoC can support up to a single 108-megapixel sensor or a 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel combo of sensors. Connectivity options are the same as the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Both the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G SoC from MediaTek come with the company's Networking Engine 3.0, Rapid Response Engine 3.0, and Resource Management Engine 3.0. The Dimensity 1200 SoC supports PQ Engine 3.0 as well that handles ray tracing in mobile games and Augmented Reality (AR).

With the launch of these two new MediaTek SoCs, OEMs like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme stated that they will be launching phones powered by these new mobile chips by the end of Q1 and beginning of Q2 this year.

Realme, through a press release, announced that it will be among the first manufacturers to release a 5G flagship smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It did not share a timeline for the launch of this phone. “The partnership to bring disruptive innovation to users continues in 2021 as well. This year, realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek's new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world,” company VP Madhav Sheth shared.

Meanwhile, GSMArena cites a person familiar with the matter to claim the Dimensity 1200 SoC would be featured on the Realme X9 Pro, the latest in the anticipated Realme X series smartphones being teased by the company.

